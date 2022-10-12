Girls still face inequalities their mums encountered

The gains on girls’ rights have been slow, fragile and unequal in the last 10 years, says Plan International.

While marking the International Day of the Girl Child, the organisation’s Regional Director for Middle East, East and Southern Africa Roger Yates, said countless girls around the world face the same inequalities their mothers did years ago.

“A girl growing up today continues to face considerable human rights violations, with little change from 10 years ago. A combination of factors including the Covid-19 pandemic, climate crisis and conflict has profoundly set back progress on the rights of girls,” he said.

Education

Mr Yates added that while the International Day of the Girl has considerably raised discourse on issues affecting girls and their rights, there is much more that needs to be done.

He observed that girls and young women aged 15 to 24 make up the majority of the 267 million young people worldwide who are not in education, employment or training (NEET).

In 2019, 42 per cent of young women, compared to 12 per cent of young men, were NEET.

Also in 2019, 43 per cent of sexually active girls of ages 15 to 19 who wanted to avoid pregnancy, were not using modern contraception, leading to 10 million unintended pregnancies and 5.7 million abortions.

Early marriage

Mr Yates noted that there are still 5.5 million more girls of primary-school age out of school than boys. Moreover, no region is on track to meet the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of eliminating child, early and forced marriage by 2030.

Plan International-Kenya Country Director Atieno Onyonyi noted that globally, girls and young women are still being denied the right to shape decisions that impact their lives most. At the same time, they continue to be held back by deep-rooted gender inequalities, making it more difficult to access decision-making spaces.

“Our new report Equal Power Now: Girls, Young Women and Political Participation Girls has revealed that girls and women worldwide, feel excluded from politics and are poorly represented by the politicians elected to serve. However, it is critical that their voices are heard. Critical as a right, critical to shaping the policies and decisions that shape their lives, and critical to achieving gender equality,” she said.

Equal power

Plan International-Kenya Director of Programme Implementation and Quality Harriet Osimbo, reiterated that gender equality and community transformation can only be achieved if political actors value the participation of women and girls.

She urged national and community decision makers to support girls and young women to claim equal power. This, she said, can be achieved through making political and financial commitments as well as open, safe and inclusive pathways for them and their networks to meaningfully participate in decision making.