Girls from Nakuru slums tipped on STEM subjects

Students in the informal settlements of Nakuru City spend their mid-term breaks idly waiting to resume their studies after a week-long break.

The break is usually a major headache for parents in the slums who worry about how their students are spending their time due to challenges such as early marriages, unwanted pregnancies, insecurity, drugs and other vices associated with such informal settlements.

However, this year's holidays were different for girls in Nakuru City's informal settlements such as Bondeni, Kaptembwa, Free Area, Kivumbini, Flamingo and Ponda Mali.

The girls had a rare opportunity when they were exposed to science, technology, engineering and mathematics organised by the Young African Women Initiative (YAWI).

"This is the best mid-term break for me because I have learnt how to approach and choose the right STEM courses, something we are not taught in school," said Emma Gathoni, a Form One student at Chogoria Girls High School in Tharaka Nithi County.

She added: "I now have a lot of confidence to tackle STEM subjects after extensive career guidance and counselling as my dream is to become a neurosurgeon."

Lucy Wangare, a Form Two student at Lanet Secondary School, said the STEM awareness session was an eye-opener for her.

"I thank YAWI for giving girls from poor backgrounds the opportunity to understand STEM courses and this will help me and other girls to make better choices," Wangare said.

YAWI co-founder Fidelis Karanja said the aim of the initiative was to shape the careers of young girls and give them a pathway as they have done well in primary school.

Ms Karanja said most girls in the informal settlement don't get enough career guidance in schools and from their parents.

"Once they get the right guidance, girls will choose STEM subjects and get better opportunities in their careers," said Ms Karanja.

She said many parents in the informal sector still discourage their girls from pursuing STEM courses because they do not have the money to pay for their university education.

"We want to change the mindset of the girls and their parents towards STEM courses and above all give the girls confidence that despite their poor backgrounds, they can make it to lucrative courses offered in universities such as engineering, medicine and other science-related courses," said Ms Karanja.