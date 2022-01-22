Girls from Nakuru slums get tips on reproductive health

More than 100 adolescent girls from Nakuru City’s informal settlements on Saturday received tips on sexual and reproductive health in a bid to curb teenage pregnancies.

The mentorship programme organised by the Young African Women Initiative (Yawi) targeted girls from Murogi, Kiratina, Munyeki, Bondeni and Free Area in Nakuru East and Ponda Mali and Kwa Rhonda in Nakuru West.

The girls also received motivational talks from professionals in the medical sector and other fields on the importance of education.

Emma Gathoni from Lanet said she learned a lot of sexual and reproductive issues that she was not aware of.

“I'm now more enlightened on many issues related to sexual and reproductive health like abstaining and I would not be tricked to fall into a fake relationship while still in school. I thank Yawi for organising this mentorship programme,” said Gathoni.

Susan Wanjiku from Free Area said: “I have discovered many things about my body which I didn't know. I have learnt about cervical cancer and sexually transmitted diseases like gonorrhea and syphilis.”

Martha Nyarangi said, "I have learned how to build my self-esteem as a teenage mother. I want to encourage other teen mothers to pursue their dreams.”

Yawi CEO Fidelis Karanja said the bi-monthly programme targets poor girls in the informal sector.

"Most girls in the informal sector face many challenges, they don't understand what goes on in their bodies and are at the risk of contracting deadly diseases like HIV/Aids, cervical cancer and we thought this programme will prepare them on how to tackle their daily challenges," said Ms Karanja.