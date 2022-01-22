Girls from Nakuru slums get tips on reproductive health

Yawi

Adolescent girls and teenage mothers attending a mentorship programme at Young African Women Initiative centre in Nakuru City on January 22, 2022. 


Photo credit: Francis Mureithi| Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

More than 100 adolescent girls from Nakuru City’s informal settlements on Saturday received tips on sexual and reproductive health in a bid to curb teenage pregnancies.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.