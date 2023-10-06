Girl who endured defilement stigma to score B-, now misses university admission

In 2010, at the age of six, Joy* was defiled by a 60-year-old neighbour, a professional wife inheritor.

Such men don’t marry officially, instead, they take up the role of a temporary husband for a woman whose husband has died.

Often, the widows are compelled to conform to the backward and demeaning traditions of sexual cleansing, hence the existence of the professional wife inheritors, who do it for a financial reward.

The sex offender had several guava trees in his home in their village in Matayos Sub-county, Busia County.

He would often allow Joy and her peers to have plenty of the fruits. In exchange, they would fetch water and collect firewood for him.

On the day he violated Joy, he had requested her mother to allow her to collect firewood for him from the nearby bushes.

She returned at sunset and the old man asked her to place the firewood inside the house from where he abused her.

Joy later informed her mother who reported the man to the police. With his arrest, the locals got wind of the incident.

Unfortunately, the peers and some locals reversed the violation, placing the blame on her.

Further, the family of the old man threatened to eliminate Joy. Worried of the mental health and safety of their daughter, the parents sought the assistance of a local activist who took her in.

High school education

But she couldn’t stay at the activist’s home longer as she had to join pre-primary school. The parents moved her to her maternal grandparents’ home from where she completed her primary school.

She returned to her home, but her parents were unable to bankroll her high school education. So, they sent her to the activist, who had accommodated her, briefly.

She saw her through school and Joy ended up scoring a B - (minus) grade in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

She got an admission to Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) to undertake a degree in mass communication. Her reporting date was September 4, 2023 but she hasn’t due to lack of school fees.

“I want to be a TV journalist,” she says when we I her.

“I’d like to highlight defilement and incest cases in Busia and across Kenya,” she expresses her mission.

She is now pleading for support from Kenyans to see her through university.

“Please help me be part of the strong movement standing up against abuse of children,” she pleads.

Her guardian says Joy is already stressed over fear of failing to realise her dream of becoming a TV journalist.

“I’m doing all I can to get her a sponsor,” she says, “My prayer is that she gets one soon so that she doesn’t fall far behind the course.”

Meanwhile, Joy’s family lost the case against the old man on grounds of lacking sufficient evidence to convict him.