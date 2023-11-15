Girl, 9, defiled and eyes stabbed in Homa Bay

A nine-year-old Grade Four pupil is nursing serious wounds in her eyes and private parts after she was defiled and brutally attacked on Tuesday by an unknown man in Shauri Yako, Homa Bay town.

The girl was found unconscious and taken to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital, where doctors stabilised her. Hospital matron Caroline Adongo said she had low oxygen level and had to be supported to breathe.

“She was traumatised and in serious pain. But our medical team was able to take care of her," she said.

“It will take some time for her to speak.

“There are two slits in the cornea, seemingly caused by a knife. The orbital region also has deep cuts.”

The culprit repeatedly struck her eyes. The doctors are not sure whether she has lost her sight or not. The eyes will be reviewed after one week to check on their status.

It was further established that the girl developed recto virginal fistula following the defilement. During medical examination, medics observed that her genital had a rapture and there was semen on her thighs.

The minor’s mother said she was away during the incident. She said her daughter was on her way to her grandmother. “Her grandmother's home is just across the road. The suspect grabbed her as she was crossing the road and defiled her on a sorghum farm.”

Her granny said she was at home when she saw a man she could not identify pass by her gate. The man passed again in the opposite direction a few moments later.

Screams

Later, she heard a group of women raising concern about a sound that was coming from the sorghum farm. “The women were saying someone was in distress. We all decided to find out who it was and discovered that it was my granddaughter."

At the scene were bloodstains.

Arujo chief Bob Lango said that using eyewitness accounts, his office is working with the police to trace the culprit. The administrator said he has been working with his colleagues to eradicate sexual offences within his location and surrounding areas.

Joy Evangelistic Ministries of Christ Bishop James Kambona condemned the incident and called on the investigative agencies to carry out thorough investigations.