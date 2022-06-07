Gilgil MP: I’m best suited to complete programs I started

A mention of the name Martha Wangari Wanjira, Member of Parliament (MP) for Gilgil Constituency, attracts excitement among the residents of Gilgil. This is a clear testimony that she is doing a good job as MP.

“She is a humble person who delivers on her promises. You can feel her work in our lives,” says John Kariuki, a resident of Gilgil.

Popularly known as Mama na Kazi (a performer) Ms Wangari has lived up to this slogan, and delivered on her manifesto, say residents.

Her performance and unassuming character seem to endear her to the voters. They recently came out in large numbers to vote for her during very competitive party primaries, which she won. She is now running on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket. Her win was informed by her down to earth approach and the development projects she has initiated in the past five years.

“I easily relate with my people,” she says, “I am of high integrity, good in communication and an excellent team player.”

A graduate of Statistics at the University of Nairobi, Ms Wangari says one of her successes is being able to create time to listen, understand, and offer support to the issues that affect her constituents, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Access to water is one of her successes. During her tenure, she has lobbied several organizations and the government to drill 11 boreholes. This has ensured sustainable water flow. She has also improved infrastructure in areas that require good connectivity network.

Targeted roads

In collaboration with the National Government Constituency Development Fund and other partners, she spearheaded the improvement of infrastructure in local schools and national government administration offices. There has also been an improvement on targeted roads and the drainage system in Gilgil town.

“There is a lot of work in progress. I have set the pace and the development path for the constituency. The foundation I have put in place will be affected if we fail to continue with this journey.”

Ms Wangari says she is best suited to complete the many programs she has initiated if her people are to enjoy their full benefit.

She also initiated development in areas that voted for her competitors in the 2017 election.

Issue-based politics

“I have seen some leaders who zone areas that voted for them and those that did not. This does not apply in my constituency. I have cases of people who openly malign me, but I still help them whenever a need arises.”

Ms Wangari is also known for engaging only on issue-based politics, and not abrasive politics that maligns her competitors.

Still, her journey is not free of challenges including intimidation by her male opponents who use all manner of tactics to instil fear in her. It has not worked.

She also has to contend with balancing politics and her family.

“I have to balance my responsibilities between my work and family, and this will get tough as the campaigns intensify.”

Like other female politicians, inadequate resources to run her campaigns, especially during the final lap before the voting day is a huge setback.

Ms Wangari says the challenge of campaign financing, violence, and patriarchy, are the leading causes of women either failing to win or stop participating in competitive politics altogether.

One of the most useful lessons she has learnt on her political journey is that every woman needs to have a support system as a backup, and to always consult because no one has monopoly of knowledge.

“I have also learnt to communicate through mainstream media or social media as an important tool to contact my people. In many cases, social media is cheaper and efficient when used effectively.”