Gender milestone: More girls than boys sat 2024 KCSE exam

For the first time since the inception of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations in 1989, more girls than boys sat the national exam last year.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba made the revelations on Thursday when he officially released the 2024 KCSE exam results at Mitihani House, Nairobi.

Mr Ogamba said of the 962,512 candidates who sat the exam, 480,310 were male, while 482,202 were female, representing 49.9 and 50.1 per cent respectively. “This is the first time since the inception of the KCSE examination that female candidates are more than male candidates.”

In the 2023 KCSE exam, males represented 50.09 per cent and females were 49.91 per cent of the total candidature. According to data from the Education ministry, of 899,453 candidates who sat the 2023 KCSE exam, 450,554 were male, while 488,899 were female. This was an improvement of both genders compared to 2022 when 443,644 were males and 437,772 were females.

In the 2024 exam, girls performed better than boys and recorded better mean score performance than male candidates in English, Kiswahili, Kenyan Sign Language, French, Home Science, Christian Religious Education (CRE) and Art & Design. However, boys outperformed girls in 23 subjects, among them mathematics, biology and biology for the blind, physics, chemistry, general science, history and government and geography.

Boys also floored girls in Islamic Religious Education (IRE), Woodwork, Metal Work, Building & Construction, Power Mechanics, Electricity, Drawing & Design, Aviation Technology, Agriculture, Computer Studies, German, Arabic, Music and Business Studies.

Mr Ogamba said 14 counties had a significant entry of more female than male candidates. The counties were Vihiga (55.15 vs 44.85 per cent), Elgeyo Marakwet (53.76: 46.24), Kirinyaga (51.46: 48.54), Meru (51.69: 48.31), Kiambu (52.78: 47.22), Nairobi (52.41: 47.59), Kisumu (52.39: 47.61), Kitui (51.14: 48.86), Taita Taveta (51.45: 48.55), Kwale (53.31: 46.69), Isiolo (52.11: 47.89), Tharaka Nithi (52.06: 47.94), Kakamega (51.80: 48.20) and Uasin Gishu (51.06: 48.94 per cent).

During the 2023 KCSE exam, nine counties had a significant entry of more female than male candidates. They were Vihiga, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kirinyaga, Meru, Kiambu, Nairobi, Kisumu and Kitui.

Mr Ogamba said 14 counties had a significant entry of more male than female candidates. These counties were Garissa (62.83: 37.17 per cent), Mandera (63.83: 36.17), Wajir (60.27: 39.73), Turkana (59.64: 40.36), Samburu (53.41: 46.59), Narok (52.77: 47.23), Homa Bay (52.81: 47.19), West Pokot (53.52: 46.48), Mombasa (51.31: 48.83), Migori (51.02: 48.98), Embu (51.09: 48.91), Kisii (51.03: 48.97), Nyamira (51.39: 48.61) and Baringo (51.67: 48.69 per cent).

The number of the counties is an increase from 11 that had a significant entry of more male than female candidates in the 2023 KCSE exam. The counties were Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, Turkana, Samburu and Narok.

During the 2024 KCSE examination, 962,512 candidates sat the examination compared to 899,453 candidates in 2022. This represents an increase of 64,553 candidates (7.19 per cent).

Some 1,693 (0.18 per cent) candidates obtained an overall grade A in 2024 compared to 1,216 (0.14 per cent) candidates in 2023. The number of candidates with direct university entry qualification of grade C+ and above was 246,391 (25.53 per cent) in 2024 compared to 201,133 (22.27 per cent) in 2023.

The CS said this could be attributed to the new grading system. The number of candidates with grade C- (TVET diploma) and above was 476,889 (49.41 per cent) in the 2024 exam compared to 401,216 (44.42 percent) in 2023.