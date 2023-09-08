Gender issues at stake in my county; what does the law say about public participation?

Dear Vivian,

I am a community activist and teacher in West Pokot. I am deeply concerned about gender-related issues in my county. I am, however, aware that most of the concerns can be addressed by allocating resources to gender programmes at the county level, especially through public participation. I have, therefore, initiated advocacy sessions on the importance of women’s involvement in public participation even though I lack basic legal understanding on this topic. Please, guide me.

Tr. Chelimo,

West Pokot

Dear Tr. Chelimo,

Your dedication to empowering women in West Pokot for active public participation and advocating gender-responsive programmes is commendable.

Effective engagement in public participation processes is not only a fundamentally democratic right but also a crucial avenue for influencing gendered resource allocation – often referred to as gender-responsive budgeting. To engage women effectively, it's essential to start by defining public participation. It refers to the involvement of citizens in decision-making processes that affect their lives, including policy development, budgeting and resource allocation.

Public participation empowers individuals and communities to voice their concerns, needs, and preferences, ensuring that governance and resource allocation align with the priorities of the people.

Kenya has a robust legal framework that governs public participation. The Constitution, specifically in Article 10, promotes public participation as one of the national values and principles of governance. This constitutional provision emphasises the importance of involving citizens in decision-making at all levels of government.

Further, Article 174(c) of the Constitution affirms the requirement for public participation in county matters, hence county budgets, policies, and programmes should be developed with the active involvement of the community, ensuring their needs are considered and addressed.

Additionally, the Public Finance Management Act, 2012, reinforces the importance of public participation in budget processes. It requires county governments to provide opportunities for the public, including women, to participate in the formulation of county budgets. This legal framework empowers citizens to influence the allocation of resources and the prioritisation of gender-related programmes in county budgets.

To engage the women effectively, consider organising awareness campaigns, workshops, and seminars to educate women on their rights to public participation. Such training can be -community-led or in partnership with the county’s gender sector working group.

Together, you can provide training in budget analysis, as well as equipping women with the skills needed to engage effectively with budget documents and advocate gender-responsive programmes. You can also consider partnering with local radio talk shows that speak local dialect.

While conducting these engagements, understand county-specific challenges and hindrances to women’s involvement in public participation. These challenges and proposed resolutions should be written down, signed by representatives and passed on as memorandums to the county government.

By combining these strategies, with a sound understanding of the legal framework for public participation in Kenya, you can empower women in West Pokot to actively engage in budget processes, advocate gender-responsive programmes and contribute to positive change in your community.

Vivian