Gender equality increases life expectancy, study suggests

Gender equality could increase life expectancy, according to a recent study by the George Institute for Global Health in the UK, in partnership with Imperial College London.

The findings show that while the improvement in gender equality initially primarily benefits women’s lives and health, over time, it also leads to longer life expectancy for men.

“Many of the factors that determine how long you will live – like working and living conditions, exposure to pollution, access to healthcare, education, income and social support – are layered with gender differences around the world,” said lead author Cat Pinho-Gomes.

“Even high-income countries, where substantial progress has been made to address gender inequalities in recent years, investing in gender equality may still benefit life expectancy, particularly for men.”

Dimensions

The study looked into political, economic, and educational dimensions. Gender equality in education had the strongest association with longer life expectancy for both women and men.

“Investing in education is paramount, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, where many girls are still denied access to education and resources are limited,” says Dr Pinho-Gomes.

She added that weaker association between gender equality in the political domain and the gender gap in life expectancy raises concerns about how gender equality is being implemented by political systems worldwide. Her sentiments come in the wake recent resignations of high-profile female politicians who cited significant challenges in the space.

“Our study has important implications for policymakers across the globe, particularly as the world gradually recovers from the myriad shocks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which had a gendered impact across multiple domains of life.”