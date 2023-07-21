GBV fight under threat as donor fatigue sets in

In 2013, Calvin* opened a shelter for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) in one of the towns in the Rift Valley. He preferred we use a pseudonym to identify him.

An international donor had supported his venture enabling him to host 50 women and girls’ survivors at any given time.

He maintained his full support until 2020 when he (donor) notified him that “I have done enough on this (supporting the GBV intervention). I’m shifting to innovation(projects).”

This prompted Calvin to downsize his support to 10 survivors using funds from local donors.

“In January this year, I had to close down the shelter as I wasn’t receiving any more financial support,” he says.

Donor space

“I know three other non-governmental organisations that have closed down for lack of funds,” says Calvin.

“Some donors tell you, ‘You’re now a middle-income country. You can sustain yourself yet that is not the case,’” he adds.

Calvin’s case is a worrying reality of the changing donor space largely affecting execution of GBV interventions in Kenya.

Sadly, even at the global level, there is little support for women’s rights organisations and its programmes.

Available data from Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development indicate that aid dedicated to gender equality and women’s empowerment remains low at four per cent.

Further, 62 per cent of the total aid remains gender blind.

In particular, women-led civil society organisations, which mainly drive the women and girls’ agenda, receive only 0.5 per cent of total international aid, according to the UN Women.

“What we have observed is that there seems to be fatigue among many actors including donors,” says Kamau Ngugi, Executive Director of Defenders Coalition, a human rights organisation

Ending violence

“They are thinking they have put in much resources and time in advocating for gender equality and ending violence against women,” he adds.

He argues: “People think (addressing GBV) is an event. They are in a hurry to jump into the next more exciting thing at a point when we thought we have a breakthrough.”

“The bigger worry is that institutions in this area tend to have short-term plans yet when it comes to changing attitudes, it requires a lot of long-term investments in terms of money and time,” he says.

“But it seems the institutions, governments and international actors have mid-term fatigue, which they must rescue themselves from.”

From the activists and experts view, Kenya has a long way to go in fighting GBV.

“We are not doing enough in terms of economic empowerment,” says National Gender and Equality Commission, chairperson, Dr Joyce Mutinda. “Yes, we have the National Government Affirmative Action Fund but is it reaching every woman in every corner of this country? No!”

“(Then there is the) Hustler Fund, where is it going through? Through the phone. What does that mean to that girl in Samburu who does not own a phone. The one married at age 14 before finishing school. How is she going to get that money?” she wonders.

In 2021, during Generation Equality Forum (GEF) in Paris, France, then President Uhuru Kenyatta announced to the world his commitment to ending all forms of GBV and Female Genital Mutilation in Kenya by 2026.

He outlined 12 ways his administration would achieve the target, commitments he had earlier announced during the launch of GEF-Kenya Chapter.

But as Dr Mutinda puts it, the pace of realising the commitments is slower than she expected.

“I expected us to move faster, particularly when we started Policare. But it seems Policare is growing cold, we must resuscitate it,” she says.

Among the commitments was investing $23 million (Ksh 3.2 billion) for GBV prevention and response by 2022.

The allocation was to be increased to $50 million (Ksh 7 billion) by 2026, through a co-financing model.

Specifically, the Kenyan government would sustain an allocation of $ 2.79 million (Ksh 393 million). However, the allocation would be increased gradually to $ 5 million (Ksh 704 million).

In the 2023/24 budget, the government allocated Sh245 million for strengthening prevention and response to GBV, less than the pledged amount.

Calvin’s* name changed to protect identity.