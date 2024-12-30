From Bethlehem to Kenya: Christmas lessons on parenthood, paternity and trust

The story of the birth of Jesus Christ was certainly told over and over in the last two weeks. Mathew 1:18–24 in the Bible has it that Joseph, who was engaged to Mary, discovered that she was already pregnant before they formalised the marriage.

Since he was an upright man, Joseph secretly planned to call off the engagement to safeguard his reputation. While still ruminating over this, God’s angel appeared to him in a dream and told him: “Joseph, the descendant of David, do not disown Mary. The pregnancy she carries is from the Holy Spirit. She will bear a son who will be called Jesus, meaning the Messiah, who will save his people from their sins.”

A social media joke based on this story observes that Joseph is the only character in the Bible who did not utter a single word. And the rhetorical response is: “Would you say anything if your wife came to you and said that she is pregnant with the Holy Spirit?” Many men today would react with violence.

At the centre of this story are several issues. The obvious one is that of pregnancy before wedlock, a practice considered dishonourable but one that is prevalent in our current Kenyan society in the form of teenage pregnancies. The negative attitude towards this phenomenon shows that procreation is considered to strictly belong to the realm of marriage.

Beyond the moral foundation of this principle, teenage pregnancy comes with several disadvantages stretching from the physiological to the social, economic, medical and educational. Of course, the pregnancies we are talking about are not perpetrated by the Holy Spirit but amorous human beings. Thus, they should not attract the same silence that Joseph maintained, but opprobrium.

Then there is paternity. Joseph did not consider it an honour to be called a father of a child who was not biologically his. This pattern is universal and informs the obsession with DNA tests to confirm paternity.

Data from providers of reproductive health services show that the vast majority of people seeking DNA tests are men who want to verify the origin of the children they are bringing up and, by extension, the fidelity of their wives. This obsession is based on the fact that men consider procreation a critical process of perpetuating their genes.

The status of children born out of wedlock also comes up. In the English language, such children are pejoratively referred to as bastards. This actually lends credence to the notion that identity is drawn from the patrilineal rather than matrilineal side. In some communities, bastards are not welcome, especially if they are male. In one Kenyan community, a man would conspire and surreptitiously eliminate such a child that his wife comes with into the marriage.

The belief underlying this behaviour is that such a child takes away the blessings of the others the man will sire. Contrastingly, girls are welcome because they are not considered a threat because they are expected to marry, leaving in their wake bride wealth for the adopted father.

Be that as it may, there are stories of sons born of wedlock who have become blessings to their adopted fathers rather than a curse. A social media joke explains that this happens because they are immune to the machinations of demons from both sides. According to the joke, the demons from the mother’s maiden home do not know where he has disappeared to, hence cannot reach and harm him.

At the same time, those at the home where his mother is married are scared to attack because he is alien. This ambiguity, the joke implies, saves such children because they have a protective spirit, perhaps holy also. Like Joseph, the demons are left speechless.

Joseph’s acceptance of Jesus also speaks to the question of biological and social fatherhood. A father is not necessarily a person who sires a child but one who cares for and brings it up. Procreation is secondary to the success of fatherhood. If this ethic was adopted, the number of DNA tests would decline.

Related to this are the scientific advances that now make it possible to get children without sexual intercourse. Thanks to assisted reproductive technology, an egg can be extracted, fertilised, implanted into a surrogate mother, carried to term and born as a child. These advances give hope to people who would otherwise remain childless if left to the dictates of nature.

Depending on one’s moral and religious inclinations, the Christmas story has many lessons that easily escape those who concentrate only on the dimension of salvation. They are about trust, pre-wedlock pregnancies, paternity, procreation, parenthood and child protection.