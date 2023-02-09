French govt to fund civil societies that tackle GBV

The French government will fund women civil groups tackling gender-based violence (GBV) in Kenya and nine other countries.

Through their newly launched project dubbed Feminists Opportunities Now (FON) which is financed by the French Development Agency, organisations will receive direct sub grants amounting to €7 million (Sh950,026,787).

The four-year programme aims to strengthen the capacity of small feminist movements, which traditionally face the challenge of accessing donor funding opportunities, limiting their sustainability and development.

The FON project, which is based on feminist principles with a commitment to the protection and promotion of human rights, will be implemented by a consortium led by the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) in African Region.

France Ambassador to Kenya, Arnaud Suquet who spoke during the project’s launch on February 7, at the French Embassy in Nairobi, said “fighting collectively to achieve gender equality besides being a fundamental human rights, is essential to creating a peaceful society with full human potential and sustainable development.”

He added that FON was a flagship initiative in the framework of his government’s feminist diplomacy and was a part of the Support Fund for Feminist Organisations created by France in 2019, to promote the rights and empowerment of women and girls.

Following the confirmation of the fund, the French government had allocated €120 million between 2020 and 2022, for its first phase.

The other African countries that will benefit from the project include Ethiopia, Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, Burkina Faso and Niger. It will also cover Latin America’s Colombia and Mexico, and Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Asia.

Unequal societies

IPPF Africa Regional Director Marie-Evelyn Petrus-Barry noted that gender inequality was one of the greatest obstacles to development.

“Women and girls around the continent remain the most affected by poverty, armed conflict, climate change, economic upheaval and the questioning of their rights,” she stated.

She observed that while progress was being made in some countries, in many others, wealth gaps were widening within and between already deeply unequal societies and sexual and reproductive rights were being compromised by anti-rights movements.

Ms Petrus-Barry lauded the French government’s commitment towards fighting against GBV and promoting fundamental rights of women.

Aside from the financial support, the women’s groups will receive mentoring to aid in their development with training tailored to their individual needs.

The other members of the consortium implementing the project include Creating Resources for Empowerment and Action Inc, Empow’Her, the International Federation for Human Rights and Medecins du Monde-France.

To establish how the programme can be made sustainable and scaled up, FON will include an action research component.