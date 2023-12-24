Four lessons I’m taking into 2024

As we step into 2024, I invite you to ditch the "fresh start" frenzy and instead soak up the wisdom the past year has served us, especially us women. It takes the edge off trying to reinvent the wheel and gives us some sweet insights on smoothly blending those valuable lessons into our lives.

Here are four lessons from the past year that I'm strolling confidently into 2024 with.

Shame can be productive

As women, we grow up feeling some form of shame, and many of us have learned to hold back and wallow in it. The tragic incident in September 2019, where a schoolgirl took her life after allegedly being shamed in class for having her period and staining her uniform, was a stark reminder of the weaponisation of shame. Her teacher called her dirty and ordered her to leave class. Fast forward to February 2023, Senator Gloria Orwoba faced similar public embarrassment from her own colleagues. However, Hon Orwoba turned the situation around, using the incident to advocate against period poverty. I've learned that confronting shame is the only way to overcome it and foster personal growth.

The scrutiny of women's leadership is an enduring reality

In August 2023, a critical article titled No: Micere Mugo was not a deep thinker by Prof Henry Indagasi targeted Prof Micere Mugo's intellectual contributions, highlighting the enduring scrutiny faced by even the most accomplished women. Governor Kawira Mwangaza's impeachment battle further exemplified how patriarchy influences women's leadership. The ongoing fight for gender equality in leadership remains crucial, requiring us to create our own spaces if needed. As one colleague remarked, we need to start bringing our own tables to meetings where we're not invited.

Women need confident, secure men as allies

At a women's mentorship event in November 2023, Barbados High Commissioner Alexander McDonald emphasized the importance of confident, secure men as allies in achieving gender parity in leadership. Barbados boasts of a female president, prime minister, and deputy prime minister. His take was that for this to happen, there needed to be confident, secure men and allies. We concluded that the world badly needed such men if gender parity in leadership was to be achieved.

Rest is not a bad word

Women are not superhuman beings. When someone says, “I don’t know how you do it,” it is not a compliment but a warning sign to slow down, catch your breath, and rest. Self-care is not a dirty word either. Our peculiar and strained relationship is not our doing. Society has ingrained the idea that rest is synonymous with laziness, but we must challenge and undo this narrative.

I learned that life happens when you are busy making plans. And busy trying to prove that you are not lazy. Just live.

As we embark on 2024, I extend early wishes for a prosperous year. Cheers to a fulfilling 2024!