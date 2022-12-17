Four girls hospitalised in Isiolo after undergoing FGM

Four girls aged between 11 and 14 were admitted to Isiolo Referral Hospital after they were subjected to female genital mutilation in Wabera ward, Isiolo North.

The girls were rescued by police officers from a house in Chechelesi, where they had been detained, following a tip-off.

Isiolo sub-county police commander Collins Sainna said a 32-year-old woman who was with the girls and another suspected to be the mother of some of the survivors were arrested.

“The two women aged 32 and 35 who we suspect facilitated the girls to undergo the painful procedure are assisting with ongoing investigations,” Mr Sainna told Nation.Africa.

The officer said the probe will help establish where the harmful practice was carried out and aid in the arrest of other perpetrators.

Prosecution

He warned parents and guardians against abetting the vice and marrying off their girls, saying those found culpable will face the full force of the law.

“We will ruthlessly deal with any parent subjecting their daughters to the harmful practice,” he said, adding that the state was keen on protection of girls’ rights.

While at home during holiday, schoolgirls are at high risk of being subjected to the cut, which exposes them to severe bleeding, urinary problems, infections, menstrual issues and complications during childbirth and increased risk of newborn death.

Activists say continuous anti-FGM campaigns and calls for girls to embrace alternative rite of passage would contribute massively to the success of the fight to end the practice.

Six-month-old

The incident comes five weeks after a six-month-old baby was subjected to the cut in Leparua, Oldonyiro ward.