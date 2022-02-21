Former Turkana MCA vegetating villages in hunger war

Lillyrose Akori, a former Nominated Member of Turkana County Assembly attending to orange fleshed sweet potatoes at her farm. She embraced farming to have a direct role in the fight against malnutrition in her village.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Lutta

What you need to know:

  • Many Turkana residents still believe in pastoralism, which is prone to massive losses due bandit cattle raids and drought-related deaths.
  • Eight in 10 households have at least six people each, yet they don't produce food, forcing them to primarily rely on relief food. 
  • Lillyrose Akori, a former nominated MCA, has chosen to make Turkana food-secure and address malnutrition.

Thousands of Turkana residents are still in dire need of relief food due to famine that followed prolonged drought.

