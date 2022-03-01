Florence Mutua, the only woman in Busia governor's race

Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua says some of her opponents have called on her party to refrain from supporting her bid.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua,  is eyeing Busia governor’s seat.
  • She says there are people who still hold onto patriarchal perceptions that women cannot lead.
  • A working healthcare system tops in her priorities.

Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua, best fits the definition of 'go for the skies even when the sun is broiling hell.’

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.