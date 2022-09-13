Five women take up executive roles on AfDB board

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has appointed five women to serve as executive directors for a three-year term. They were among 12 new representatives welcomed by the Bank’s president Akinwumi Adesina to the 20-member Board of Directors.

“I wish to congratulate you, the new board members, on your election as executive directors, who will have the duty, obligation and responsibility to help strengthen the oversight functions of our institution, to provide guidance on our operations, and to support the vision and direction of our work,” said Dr Adesina in a press statement on September 12.

South Africa’s Nomfundo Xenia Ngwenya will represent South Africa, Eswatini and Lesotho. She previously served as managing director for South African company NXN Analytics.

Malika Dhif was appointed executive director for Morocco, Togo and Tunisia. She was previously the deputy director of the Treasury and External Finance in Morocco, in charge of relations with the Arab and Islamic world, America, Asia and international institutions.

Chantal Modeste Nonault, a chartered accountant, administrative and financial director of the World Bank regional office in Mali will represent Burundi, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo and Chad.

Mette Knudsen, a Danish national represents Denmark, Finland, India, Ireland, Norway and Sweden. She was deputy special representative for Political Affairs at the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan before her new role.

Lastly, the United States is represented by Oren Elaine Whyche. She is a long-time deputy assistant administrator in the Africa Bureau of the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The executive directors officially joined the Board on August 1 and began a four-day induction programme on September 1 to familiarise themselves with the work of the bank. They were appointed following the general election by the Boards of Governors at AfDB’s annual meeting in Ghana in May.