Five African countries progress in tackling gender-biased laws

Benin, Djibouti, Somalia, Zimbabwe and Liberia have successfully put in place national policies to advance gender equality to assist the African Development Bank (AfDB) in its gender mainstreaming efforts

This is according to AfDB’s new reports on African Country Gender Profiles, which show the five countries have achieved progress in addressing gender discriminatory laws.

The profiles “identify gender-related policy and programme interventions, which could lead to poverty reduction, economic growth and human development within member countries”.

The profiles—prepared in collaboration with the countries and UN Women—also evaluate gender equality and offer recommendations to drive parity across a range of metrics that include strategies to bolster the responsiveness of development initiatives.

Amel Hamza, the ADB’s acting director for gender, women and civil society, in a press statement, termed the country gender profiles timely, saying they will help countries define actions and policies to support recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

“Gender data and analysis are critical but remain limited, slowing the achievement of the gender agenda. We hope these reports will help address this important challenge,” said Hamza.

Institutional mechanisms

In addition to establishing national gender policies, they have put in place institutional mechanisms dedicated to gender equality, such gender-dedicated ministries and focal points.

The gender focal point refers to the key staff within a ministry or organisation dealing with gender mainstreaming strategy and building capacities of employees to incorporate gender into their work.

The reports also note that women remain disproportionately affected by poverty, and that the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated gender inequality and sharpened the challenges women face.

At the height of the pandemic, women experienced an increase in gender-based violence, and bore the burden of performing unpaid work or low-paying labour in the informal sector. The reports recommend that gender equality be prioritised in Covid-19 recovery programmes.

The bank issued its first Country Gender Profiles in 2004. The latest publications in the series are part of a roll out of its new Gender Strategy for 2021/24 dubbed Investing in Africa's women to accelerate inclusive growth.

The gender strategy seeks to reduce gender inequalities across Africa by increasing access to finance and technical assistance, as well as enhancing technical skills and gender-responsive infrastructure.

Three pillars

It is anchored on three pillars that support the bank’s priorities to promote transformative gender equality and women’s and girls’ empowerment and accelerate socio-economic development in regional member countries.

The first pillar centres around empowering women through access to finance and markets, with a focus on technical assistance to women-led SMEs to transform them into productive and competitive enterprises.

Accelerating employability and job creation for women through skills enhancement is the second pillar. It seeks to ease access to relevant skills and jobs for women by mentoring more women into science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) fields, while leveraging technology to enhance access to skills and information.

The bank's third pillar involves increasing women’s access to social services through infrastructure. It aims to influence gender-responsive infrastructure development to guarantee women adequate access and positively benefit from infrastructure projects as stakeholders, workers and end users.

Increasing access to quality infrastructure for women and girls will directly contribute to the achievement of some of the Sustainable Development Goals touching on infrastructure, health, education and gender equality.

AfDB has made gender equality and women and girls’ empowerment central to its activities by developing and implementing strategies that integrate women’s concerns into its internal and external operations and engagement.







