First female degree holder in Magenche now eyes Parliament

She was the first woman in her Magenche Ward, Bomachoge Borabu, Kisii County to obtain a degree.

Peris Onsarigo, 53, says her education was such a big deal because traditionally, in the Kisii community, society looked down upon the girl child.

She says her parents were blessed with only two sons out of their nine children, and the family was looked down upon. This is because the two boys came much later, the seventh and ninth born and all this while, folks thought Ms Onsarigo's parents could not sire boys.

“In our culture, boys are valued more than girls. A couple with no son(s) is considered almost childless. But my father did not worry so much about what the society said and how it treated us. He went ahead to educate us,” she says.

Years later after her graduation with an Arts Degree from Kenyatta University (1991) and later a Master of Science in Organisational Development from the United States International University-Africa (2011), Ms Onsarigo now aspires to be Kisii Woman Representative on a Jubilee ticket.

She has gone against all odds to excel in life despite a childhood experience that was marred with a society that did not value the girl child.

Befitting send off

“My dream is to see all children treated equally, whether male or female. It is sad that in this age and era, the girl child is still looked down upon by the society,” she observes.

Ms Onsarigo says her community were in shock when her father Wilson Isaboke Ondiba died in 2015, and it was his children, majority daughters, who ensured a befitting send off for him.

“We ensured we buried our father with the dignity he deserved. He did not look down on us like our neighbours, he gave us the honour as his children and ensured we got the best,” she says.

She explains that her mother Cecilia Moraa Isaboke, 72, is proud of her daughters and that those who mocked her for not giving birth to boys are nowadays ashamed to face her.

“My mother underwent untold suffering, but she soldiered on and gave us all the love we deserved. The noise from family and the society did not deter her from raising us up well,” says Ms Onsarigo.

If elected on August 9, she hopes to use her expertise in administration, governance, strategic leadership, partnership development and management, policy design, formulation and implementation among others, to empower the youth, especially the girl child.

Board director

The mother of three, two girls and one boy, has served in several boards at county and national levels including being a board director at Kenyatta National Hospital and Scope International.

“I also serve in several schools’ board of management at the community level. I am and has been a member of professional bodies and networks including Women on Board Network, Intergovernmental Sector Forum for Public Service Management (ISFPSM) among others,” she says.

She served as the member of the county executive committee, Kisii County, in charge of administration, corporate services and stakeholder management between 2013 and 2017, and has extensive experience in the public sector spanning over a period of 22 years in senior leadership positions.

“I am passionate about young people, women empowerment, differently abled persons and the vulnerable in our society. I strongly believe in the power of education, mentorship and skills development as a pre-requisite for community progress. I regularly donate my time, finances and expertise to champion some of these causes,” she says.

She says her aspirations for the position of Kisii County Woman Representative in 2022, is to advocate and actualise these causes at a higher scale.

“’I strongly believe I will be the next Kisii County Woman Rep. My win will be for progress and a win for all, " concludes Ms Onsarigo.







