Firm launches lesso project to educate mothers on baby nutrition

The World Food Programme (WFP) says malnutrition is the number one cause of death in children under five.

In Kenya, more than 26 per cent of children below the age of five years, one in four children, face malnutrition issues. This leads to long-term developmental problems, as well as stunted physical growth and immunity problems. This has been attributed to young mothers being lacking knowledge of proper breastfeeding and complementary feeding practices.

To tackle this, Roto Tanks in partnership with Ogilvy Africa launched the Lesso Lessons project in Kajiado County with an aim of providing nutritional information to expectant and breastfeed mothers. This, they believe, will help fight the increasing malnutrition in that county.

Lesso Lessons is an initiative that makes use of creative and design thinking to tackle this seemingly ever-present issue in a way that seamlessly fits into Kenyan women’s lives.

Along with input from healthcare professionals, the team adapted more than one million data points from some of the most recent studies on post-natal nutrition, during the design process to make the utility relevant to our region.

Dr Ezekiel Handin helps a mother tie a lesso during the launch of the initiative. Photo credit: Winnie Onyando | Nation Media Group

The lessos have special writings with photos that help the mother know the types of foods to give to her child at all growth stages.

Speaking during the launch, Roto Tanks CEO Heril Bangera, said the initiative weaves the modern post-natal nutritional guide into a traditional everyday garment, to help new and expectant mothers raise healthier children.

“We want to help young mothers in rural parts of East Africa on how to combat malnutrition in children in the first 24 months of their development. We also want to change the traditional pattern fabric garment called lesso, to educate young Kenyan mothers in rural areas on proper post-natal nutrition care,” said Mr Bangera.

“It is difficult for a breastfeeding mother or pregnant woman to walk without a lesso. That is why we decided to provide nutrition information on the lessos to help mothers feed their children well.”

The company also aims at reaching out to women in other counties and in their local languages.

Through the Lesso project, the two organizations aim to distribute more than one million lessos in parts of Central, Eastern, North Eastern, Rift Valley, Coast, Western, Nyanza and Nairobi regions.

Kajiado woman, a beneficiary of the initiative gets help on tying the lesso.

Photo credit: Winnie Onyando | Nation Media Group

“We will design lessos that have nutritional information in all languages. Our goal is to ensure every mother in Kenya has a lesso in her vernacular language,” said Mr Bangera.

The first 24 months are the most pivotal in a child’s nutrition and development, the team created three Lesso Lessons, each tackling one of three key development periods from time of birth - zero to six months, six months to one year, and from 12 months to 24 months.

The nutrition officer at Bissil County Health Centre Zaitun Mohamud, said there was a need to sensitize mothers on the importance of proper feeding as a way of fighting malnutrition in the county.

“Many children are malnourished and not because their parents do not have food, but due to lack of sensitization and awareness on nutrition matters. Most of them give their children concoction and bring their children for treatment when it’s too late,” said Ms Mohamud.











