FGM war gets boost as organisation launches campus dialogues

Men End FGM Foundation has launched an initiative targeting university and college students to fight female genital mutilation (FGM) and child marriage in hot spot counties.

The organisation leads a campaign that aims at lobbying stakeholders in the country to prevail upon men in joining the fight against FGM.

The new initiative dubbed #TubongeNaComrades, are meant to create awareness among students on the harmful effects of FGM, child marriage and other harmful practises.

The inaugural #TobongeNaComrades, which took place at the University of Embu saw the students being educated on the types of FGM, the prevalence, the offences under the Anti-FGM Act 2011, as well as its effects on girls and women including enjoyment of marital relationships.

#TubongeNaComrades brings together like-minded stakeholders to interact with university and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions on issues affecting them.

Men End FGM Foundation

Peter Kemei, the head of operations at the Men End FGM Foundation told Nation.Africa that the campus dialogues will take place across all the 22 FGM hot spot counties.

He said they chose to engage university students from these regions as they are influential and would easily understand the dangers of practicing FGM in their communities.

“The students command a lot of respect and influence in their respective communities, which is very instrumental in helping win the war against FGM and sexual and gender-based violence. They can make good champions as they will have the knowledge of what the dangers of subjecting the girls to the cut are,” said Mr Kemei.

He noted that the country can’t shy away from addressing issues that affect young people including FGM, child marriage, sexual and reproductive health and mental health awareness in the 21st Century.

The campus dialogues entail indoor and outdoor activities. Indoor activities include discussions and presentations, while outdoor activities involve fun games and competitions.

Campus dialogues

Mr Kemei explained that apart from FGM, the students would also sensitized on HIV prevalence, mental health, sexual and reproductive health, drug and substance abuse.

Anti-FGM Board Chairperson Bernadette Loloju who was the key note speaker during the inaugural campus dialogues, appealed to the students to be the campaign’s ambassadors among their peers and in the villages.

Jeremiah Kipainoi, the director of communications at the Global Media Campaign to end FGM, said the initiative is a great move towards eradicating the vice in the country.

“Having a conversation with the students on matters touching on FGM, sexual and gender-based violence among others, will help contain enhancement of some of these cultural practises that border on violation of human rights for girls and women,” said Mr Kipainoi.

He noted the students can also use their social media platforms to campaign against the harmful practices.

“Since young people are predominantly affected by FGM, they can help end it by engaging in aggressive awareness campaigns in rural communities, where cultural beliefs and societal pressure normally force them to conform to existing traditional practices,” said John Miano, an advocate for youth and governance fighting social injustices.

Anti-FGM programs

He noted that young girls must be empowered to say, without fear of being stigmatized, that they have not been cut, to help reach out to younger girls who want to be like them.

“There are still gaps in anti-FGM programs. We require creative and concerted initiatives by people, civil society organisations and non-traditional allies to close these gaps,” he added.

The next campus dialogue has been earmarked for Garissa University in Northern Kenya, a region that currently has a high FGM prevalence.

It will coincide with the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, an annual international campaign that kicks off on November 25, and runs until 10 December.

According to Unicef, about four million girls and women in Kenya have undergone FGM. Overall, 21 per cent of girls and women aged 15 to 49 years have been subjected to the practice.

Kenya banned the practice in 2011, paving way for the Female Genital Mutilation Act 2011 that carries a minimum punishment of three years imprisonment and a Sh200,000 fine.

There are currently 22 counties considered FGM hotspots. They include Samburu, Kisii, Nyamira,Narok,Kajiado,West-Pokot,Elgeyo-Marakwet,Baringo,Isiolo,Tana-River,Tharaka-Nithi,Taita-Taveta,Kwale,Wajir,Mandera and Garissa among others.