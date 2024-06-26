Fewer women chiefs expose need for gender balance

A report by Geoffrey Ondieki (Daily Nation, June 20, 2024) featured the National Assembly Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities complaining about the low number of women chiefs in the country. While this complaint was hinting that this is a question of systematic gender bias, it was gratifying that the committee recognised the need for gender balance in appointments.

The 2023 Economic Survey shows that in 2022, women constituted only 12 per cent of all chiefs at 434 against men’s 3,180. This was a marginal increase of 20 from the previous year. They also summed up to 18 per cent of assistant chiefs at 1,631 against men’s 7,412. This was an increase of 29 from 2021.

This rarity is replicated in the other national government administrative positions. In 2022, there were five (10.6 per cent) women out of 47 county commissioners, 51 (14.2 per cent) out of 359 deputy commissioners and 657 (34.2 per cent) out of 1,921 assistant county commissioners. This means that only the assistant county commissioner post was compliant with the constitutional principle that no more than two thirds of appointive positions be held by members of the same sex.

Various factors can be cited for gender imbalance in appointments. One is the lack of qualified women to fill the posts. Two is disinterest in a position, usually related to whether women feel that the job is comfortable, convenient and coherent with their family lives. Three is stereotypes about what roles are suitable for women.

Four is deliberate discrimination by recruitment panels. Fifth, as in the case of chiefs, is the longevity of tenure. Because the post of chief has no term limits, women can only hope to compete for them when the male occupant dies, retires or is dismissed. To be strategically positioned for this, as many women as possible should be appointed assistant chiefs.

To be chief, one must be at least 35 years old, have a minimum of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade C (plain) with a similar grade in either English or Kiswahili, reside in the location of interest, have a minimum of five years of experience in public service and be compliant with ethical standards of integrity. Many women have these qualifications.

The position, which was formalised by the colonial administration and inherited and entrenched by the post-colonial governments, has historically been dominated by men. This is why it is news whenever a female chief is appointed.

On March 5, 2014, for example, there was drama when Margaret Nadupoyi Lemayan was appointed chief of Oldorko in Magadi East, Kajiado County, beating six men, among them her husband. This was the third time she was vying for the position, having tried in 2005 and 2011 unsuccessfully.

An indicator that these recruitment processes are riddled by patriarchal conspiracy was evident in the remarks she made. “This time they failed to rig me out. The officials were apparently fed up with the male bigotry that characterised the exercise in the area,” she is reported to have said.

In 2011, she excelled in the interview but was downgraded by elders who opposed her appointment on the basis of her gender. “They vowed not to allow a woman to lead them,” she said.

As a result, the second best candidate, male, was appointed. Her appeals to the District Commissioner and Member of Parliament were unfruitful.

Lemayan’s story shows that determination opens doors for women. Interestingly, her husband also played a part in her success. In this case, she attributed his liberal attitude to education.

“Being a school teacher and someone who had gone to school, he was less radical than the elders and kept encouraging me,” she said.

But even in 2014, she still faced opposition from saboteurs who collected money to sponsor a disruption of her official takeover ceremony. This time round, she stood her ground and ordered the naysayers to take a walk, which they did in shame.

The value addition of women as chiefs is evident in the priorities spelt out by Lemayan on assuming office. She said that she would focus on girls’ education and eradication of female genital mutilation and early marriage.

The same priorities were outlined by Joy Lenawalbane when appointed the first female chief in Samburu County in February 2021 having acted in the position since 2018. And her ambition was to further her studies and become an assistant county commissioner within two years.

These cases clearly show that we must deliberately break the barriers for women not only through preferential treatment but by discarding male chauvinism, bigotry and bias. In the meantime, the call by the committee on the Ministry of Interior to explain the imbalance should extend to an outline of remedies.