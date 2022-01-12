Female ranger inspiring community to drop poaching

From a young age, Ludovica Malemba had always wanted to become a wildlife conservationist.

In 2001 at the age of 20, she joined Lumo Conservancy in Taita Taveta County as a ranger but had no idea what the career ahead of her would offer.

She says she's on a mission to change the perception of the Mwaktau community towards wildlife and conservation of the environment. The Mwaktau area has been facing perennial human-wildlife conflicts, a situation that has made residents not value wildlife.

Due to high poverty levels, residents also engage in poaching and charcoal burning as livelihoods.

Ms Malemba says she is already changing her people’s perceptions.

"Due to the conflicts, my people used to think that wildlife belonged to the government and they had no role in conservation. But we are gradually changing that perception," she says.

Promoted

Her passion for wildlife and conservation saw her rise through the ranks to become a sergeant at the conservancy security unit.

Having no background in security, she has undergone training to sharpen her skills. In 2018, she emerged tops after a three-month security course at the Kenya Wildlife Service Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani.

Due to her achievements, the Lumo Conservancy management resolved to promote her to the rank of sergeant where she supervises 20 rangers, becoming the first female head of security in all the 33 conservancies in Taita Taveta.

"I head the security section at the conservancy where four of them are female. I ensure they have a good working condition and we don't condone any form of harassment based on gender," she explains.

But her work has not been easy at a time when poaching for game meat has been on the increase in the Tsavo conservation area.

The mother of four says sometimes she is forced to take a hardline approach to fighting poachers.

"Sometimes those we arrest for poaching are people I know, but still, I have to do my job. I don't favour anyone just because I know them. If someone is caught in the wrong, they must face the law no matter what," she adds.

Ms Malemba says she decided to challenge the gender stereotype by joining a sector considered by her community as a preserve of men.

Despite the challenges, she wants to leave a legacy where other women will find an environment conducive to work.

“I want to leave this knowing that women, too, have equal chances of employment. I want to show the world that women can do it too,” she says.

Family life

Her family has learnt to cope with her long working hours and given her support that helps in her productivity.

"My husband takes care of our children when I'm in the bush. He understands me and for that, I'm very grateful," she says smiling.

She urges women to see the job like any other, especially this time when employment is a challenge in Kenya.

"I want to tell my fellow women that this is not as hard a job as we may think. They should not give up. What they need is to work with their heart," Malemba says.

Last Thursday, the Kenya Wildlife Conservancies Association (KWCA) marked International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Taita Taveta. The event aimed to ensure more women join the conservation sector.

KWCA gender officer Joyce Peshu said women are marginalised in the running of conservancies. She said in the over 160 conservancies, only seven per cent of the rangers are women.