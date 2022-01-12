Female ranger inspiring community to drop poaching

Ms Ludovica Malemba at Lumo Conservancy in Taita Taveta County.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika | Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Mwaktau area has been facing perennial human-wildlife conflicts, a situation that has made residents not value wildlife.
  • Ms Malemba challenged the gender stereotype by joining a sector considered by her community as a preserve of men.

From a young age, Ludovica Malemba had always wanted to become a wildlife conservationist.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.