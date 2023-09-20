Female-headed households poorer than those headed by men

Mutindi Musyoka, a resident of Mwingi, is currently unemployed and has sleepless nights. The mother of two girls does not know where to get fees for her daughter in secondary school.

As it stands, the Form Two student is often out of school for fees. Things are likely to remain the same, this coming term.

To raise fees, Mutindi usually seeks help from family and sometimes sells her farm output, but the past two seasons have been low-yielding. It is also becoming more difficult to afford basic commodities.

“I have started looking for bursaries because I have no options left and I want my daughter to succeed in her education, because she is my only hope for a better future.”

Mutindi is among the one-third of all households in Kenya headed by women, according to KDHS 2022.

By virtue that she lives below $2.15 (Sh316) per day, she is poor.

A recent study Changes in gender differences in household poverty in Kenya, gender poverty differences in households are likely to affect female-headed households more than those headed by males.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data says 30.2 per cent of female-headed households are poor compared to 26 per cent of those led by male.

Poverty rates

Additionally, female-headed households have a higher chance of falling into poverty than male-headed households.

“Gender inequality has led to fewer economic opportunities for women leading to low women empowerment and increased poverty levels in female-headed households,” Jared Ichwara, Tabitha Ng’ang’a, and Anthony Wambugu posit in their study.

Their findings indicated that poverty rates for female-headed households have declined over the years, but they still have a higher chance of falling into poverty than male-headed households.

Their study is corroborated by a British High Commission report, which showed that women are overrepresented among the poorest demographic, despite the country transitioning to a low-middle income country.

Women in arid and semi-arid areas, girls with disabilities, women from low socio-economic backgrounds, and those who work in informal sectors, and refugees experience higher levels of gender inequality and social exclusion.

The current high cost of living threatens to widen the gender economic gap.

UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous, earlier in the year said: “The struggle for gender equality is a reality for women everywhere. SDG 5 is off track. That means the 2030 Agenda is off track since the SDGs cannot be achieved without gender equality.”