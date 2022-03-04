Female auditors: How to earn respect and grow career

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu has encouraged women to develop skills and combine them with passion to wield influence.

“Women are always told that they are too emotional, but that emotion is what becomes passion and when you use that passion together with the technical skills you have, you become a powerful voice in the environment you work in,” she said.

Ms Gathungu spoke during the inaugural Women in Audit Seminar organised by the Institute of Internal Auditors in Kenya. Female auditors from the public and private sectors participated.

The one-day event, themed ‘Creating a league of your own; influence, innovate and inspire’, was designed to educate female auditors on how to develop influence in their workplaces.

Integrity

Ms Gathungu emphasised that women need to align their life values with those of the workplace to earn respect in the profession.

“Audit with integrity. At work, your character will be tested and this is why it is important you stay true to your values and yourself; otherwise, your passion will no longer be appealing,” she said.

Also in attendance was Nancy Onyango, the director of Internal Audit at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a position she has held since 2017.

Ms Onyango urged women to grow their knowledge and technical skills to avoid being misused and promoted to positions of leadership simply as tokens.

“When a woman is competent and understands her craft, people who were biased against you stop viewing you as a woman and begin to respect you as a professional,” she noted.

Ms Onyango called on women not to allow themselves to take up seats on boards just because of a gender balance rule but to ensure they are able to bring value to the table.

Ms Gathungu also reminded the participants that gender parity has not been achieved in the country and around the world, hence it remains important that women auditors seize every opportunity and close the gap in the profession.

Even at her senior role in government, Ms Gathungu says discrimination of women still happens and they have to constantly prove themselves.

“Women are discriminated against not because of their qualifications or knowledge, but simply for being a woman. We need to work together to break these barriers in the workplace,” she added.

Self-branding

Ms Onyango also encouraged women to publicise themselves and their brands.

“As women, we should not wait to be praised by others. We should be first to introduce ourselves and let others know what we are doing even before we are asked because more often than not, we are not given the chance to do so at all,” she noted.

Career investment and breaking barriers were the most discussed topics during the seminar, which attracted auditors from KenGen, Family Bank, the British Council, UNHCR and the National Treasury, among other institutions.

Ms Gathungu also challenged the auditors to raise queries on themselves in terms of what they do in their lives and in their careers.