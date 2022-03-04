Female auditors: How to earn respect and grow career

Seated from left: Joyce Omina, CEO IIA Kenya; Nancy Onyango, Director of Internal Audit at IMF; Nancy Gathungu, Auditor General of Kenya; David Wagacha, the chairman of IIA Kenya; and Dorothy Chepkoech, governor at IIA Kenya; together with participants at the first Women in Audit Seminar held at Crowne Plaza, Nairobi, on March 4, 2022.

Photo credit: Nation Media group

By  Jackline Macharia

What you need to know:

  • Auditor General Nancy Gathungu emphasised that women need to align their life values with those of the workplace to earn respect in the profession.
  • IMF Internal Audit director Nancy Onyango urged women to grow their knowledge and skills to avoid being misused and promoted to positions of leadership simply as tokens.

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu has encouraged women to develop skills and combine them with passion to wield influence.

