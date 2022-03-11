Breaking News: Face masks not a must in public, says CS Kagwe

Female aspirants request campaign resources

Kiambu woman rep aspirant Loise Kim on January 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  MORAA OBIRIA

What you need to know:

  • Hopefuls from Nairobi, Kiambu, Kakamega, and Baringo counties spoke at a meeting convened by the UN Women and the Canadian High Commission.
  • UN Women Kenya country representative Anna Mutavati said they are already supporting women by engaging voters through radio and television stations.

Female aspirants have called for support from willing partners to successfully run for elective seats in the August General Election.

