Fatherhood, like motherhood, can be a double-edged sword

Virginia Woolf once wrote that "to have by nature a point of view, to stick to it, to follow it where it leads, is the rarest of possessions, and lends value even to trifles”. This resonates with me, as my column allows me to express my feminist views freely.

However, I'll be the first to acknowledge that my feminist lens can sometimes lead to blind spots. I wouldn't change that, but I do appreciate it when readers point out areas I might have missed.

Recently, my former classmate Moses Nangulu, a lecturer at Kisii University, offered an insightful perspective after reading my piece penned last week on the weaponisation of motherhood in Kamala Harris's campaign.

He pointed out to me the depressing similarity between expectations when the script is flipped from motherhood to fatherhood. He shared a story from his village where a married man in his mid-40s, who remains childless, was proposed for a position on the local school board.

“The unrestrained interjection from the village layabout-cum-drunk was swift and brutal. Yet, such ‘frank’ individual opinions reflect the majority cultural undertones against ‘senior bachelors!’ This exchange in your first language (mother tongue?!) is potent and violent.

True, the dominant cultural narrative of weaponised motherhood vis-à-vis leadership will be used against Kamala Harris in her quest for the presidency. But I don't envy Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, who equally suffers weaponised fatherhood, the absent cultural narrative.

Notwithstanding other factors on voting patterns in US elections, I wonder what influence the second gentleman's position will have on the voting preferences of white, black, Hispanic male voters (Gen-Z not included)?" he posed.

This conversation brought to light the social, emotional, legal, and financial challenges many fathers face. For instance, it’s almost unthinkable for a childless man, like the one in Moses's story, to be accepted as a leader, with his virility—or the lack thereof—used as both a weapon and a measure of his worth.

Consider how society celebrates men like actor Eddie Murphy, with his 10 children from five different women, and is touted as a "man's man". But can you think of a female equivalent who would earn a similar accolade? I doubt it.

In Kenya, we’ve witnessed public cases where child support has been weaponised by mothers, sometimes involving astronomical amounts of money and other material demands. If these fathers spoke out, we would likely hear stories of the deep emotional and financial toll it takes on them.

For fathers who want to spend more time with their newborns, societal expectations of being the breadwinner often clash with caregiving desires or intentions. Legally, they’re entitled to only a few weeks of paternity leave, making it difficult to balance these roles.

Fatherhood, like motherhood, can be a double-edged sword that's often weaponised by societal expectations and can cut just as deep for those who bear the responsibility.