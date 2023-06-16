Father’s Day: Here's how Kenyans regard the unsung heroes

Fathers are the guiding lights in our lives. These unsung heroes play a pivotal role in shaping their children's lives. From teaching valuable life skills to providing emotional support, their presence leaves an indelible mark.

Today is Father’s Day. The day was first proposed in 1909. It is a day that celebrates fathers, and honours fatherhood, paternal bonds and the role fathers play in society. It is celebrated on the third Sunday of June to show fathers how much they mean to us and the role they have played in shaping our lives.

This year’s Father’s Day theme is ‘Celebrating the greatest heroes of our lives’. It highlights the importance of fathers and father figures in our lives, emphasising their role as mentors, protectors, and providers.

This theme encourages us to reflect on the profound impact fathers have on shaping our lives and to express our heartfelt appreciation for their love and guidance.

On this Father’s Day, join the Gender Desk team as we delve into heart-warming stories that illuminate the profound impact fathers have on their children's life journeys.

Gathanju Riitho, who works at Cooperative University, says his father will always remain his hero, especially because he brought them up as firm believers in Christ.

“He not only moulded us but also took us with him to work, where we got to experience his service to the church. He provided for the family. All the basic amenities, quality education. Not because he had much, but because he sacrificed that we may be better in future than they were,” says Gathanju.

As a young father himself, Gathanju says he now appreciates the sacrifices that his father made back then so that they could have a comfortable life.

“He has always found time to mentor his family. The greatest mentorship for me is him praying for us. He tells us about the need to save, how to bring up our children, how to relate with the world. He's always been available for us despite his busy schedules.”

He is grateful to his father for teaching him to always be truthful and to never compromise on his principles no matter the difficulties he may go through, as, in the end, truth always triumphs the bad.

Winnie Kathure, a staff member at Nation Media Group (NMG), describes her father as the best. And even though he is a strict disciplinarian, she is happy that he taught her the values of honesty, integrity, hard work, accountability and pragmatism.

Winnie Kathure, a Nation Media Group staff member. Photo credit: Photo I Pool

“I give credit to him for shaping my character and behaviour. I'll forever be grateful for his guidance. I cook the softest chapatis (flatbread) ever, courtesy of him. He taught me how to do them very well. He will forever be my hero,” says Ms Kathure.

Moses Nyang'or, a businessman based in Nairobi, speaks highly of his late father, saying he has so many positive things to say about him.

Moses Nyang'or, a businessman based in Nairobi. Photo credit: Photo I Pool

“He was a great man. He remains my hero,” he summarises.

For Leonard Onyango, a reporter with NMG, he owes his success to his father. Mr Onyango says he will forever be indebted to the sacrifice that he made to bring him up together with his siblings.

Leonard Onyango, a Nation Media Group reporter. Photo credit: Photo I Pool

“The sacrifice that my father made to ensure my siblings and I have education is something that I will forever celebrate; he is my hero. Despite him not being a man of means, he ensured that we had had education, which has helped us to be who we are today. During parents' visits to, or meetings in, school, he was always present and punctual,” Mr Onyango tells Nation.Africa.

AnnRita Muriuki, who works at Equity Afia as laboratory technologist, appreciates her father for being a provider for the family and always showing her the importance of hard work early in life.

“My father has always been my hero, available for me and my family. He inculcated in us the culture of being truthful and hard work. He has basically been my mentor,” says AnnRita.

For Esther Wangari Macharia, a businesswoman in Nairobi, her father is the smartest person she knows. “When people tell me that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in likening me to my father, I say that’s the best compliment I can ever get. He is smart,” she says.

Esther Wangari Macharia, a businesswoman based in Nairobi. Photo credit: Photo I Pool

At Nation.Africa, we wish all fathers a Happy Father's Day.