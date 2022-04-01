Faith Oneya: Let’s talk about ‘quest’, not ‘battle' for gender equality

“What if we changed the word ‘battle’ in gender equality conversations to ‘quest’? Will that make it more palatable for men and women who don’t subscribe to this ideal? And what if we constructed it as a human rights issue as opposed to a woman rights issue as it’s often confused for?”

I made this comment during a Twitter Spaces discussion titled The Battle for Gender Equality hosted by my journalism colleague, Kennedy Wandera.

For in my experience as a gender equality champion, I’ve often been astounded by the dissonance that swells up whenever gender equality talks are brought to a table where there are both men and women, especially when the word battle is used.

Win-win situation

One of the most typical misconceptions about gender equality is that it’s a battle where there are winners and losers.

My contention has always been that gender equality is good for both men and women. Gender equality is a quest, not a war. There are no casualties at the end of the day, for it is a human rights issue, not a woman rights issue.

The trouble with battle metaphors when discussing the cancer that’s gender inequality is that it introduces an “us versus them” mentality.

The problem is not in the metaphors themselves but in the prejudices they incubate.

The “boy child has been left behind” talk that sometimes dominates and dampen gender equality efforts, is fuelled by the notion that there must be losers and winners if gender equality is to be achieved.

Dropping the battle metaphors does not take anything away from the discussion. But it would be a difficult task, given that gender equality has historically been dominated by women fighting for their rights.

Since time immemorial, women have been fighting to be acknowledged, understood, and counted as human beings—as equal to men.

Nothing has ever been handed to women on a silver platter. From their right to vote, right to decide what to do with their bodies, right to inherit property, right to wear what they want, among others, it has been one battle after another.

Battle-ready

One can understand, therefore, why women have always been battle-ready. And why the lexicon of gender equality is dominated by terms that denote warfare. And this is bad for gender equality.

In 2018, the World Economic Forum noted in its report that it would take more than a century to achieve gender equality in the world.

The findings indicated that the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years and that it would take some 202 years to close the workplace gap. This is worrying, given the efforts and resources that have been dedicated to bridge the gender gap over the years.

The other peril of the “battle-ready” language is that it has the potential of alienating men, yet we need them as allies if gender equality is to be achieved. It is the little adjustments here and there that will make the 108 years a reality.

Gender equality may not be achieved in our time, but we can do what we can with what we have to be counted on the right side of history. Dropping the word “battle” is one of the big little things that we can do. It’s not too late to start.



