Faith Gitonga: My mission to increase number of women in tech

Faith Nkatha Gitonga’s dream was to become a doctor. She was determined to follow in her father’s footsteps.

It, therefore, came as a disappointment when she missed the university cut-off mark to pursue medicine with only one point. However, despite this setback, she proceeded to the University of Nairobi’s School of Business, where she pursued a degree in marketing and human resources.

After her undergraduate education, she took up a career in banking where she worked for close to a decade, rising to the C-suite position of director of strategy, monitoring and transformation at Sidian Bank.

She was key to the lender’s digital plan, which included design and implementation of strategies for growth, expansion, building partnerships and improving quality.

She also worked at SBM Bank (K) Limited, which is responsible for the lender’s retail and institutional banking segment.

IT interest

While working at the banking centre, she started developing interest in IT innovations and digital technology. Banks, she notes, were increasingly seeking services of tech companies to automate their operations, including revenue collections and payments.

In an interview with Nation.Africa, Ms Gitonga says that during presentations by tech companies, many bank employees never understood what they were being told.

And from interactions with these tech firms, she could clearly see and tell where the world was headed in terms of digital transformation but felt bad that she was clueless about technology.

In a leap of faith, she made a deliberate move to get into technology, learn about it and get aligned to where the world was headed.

“I made a decision to be part and parcel of the digital and innovation movement that is changing the world. I could not afford to be left behind,” she says.

Her interest in technology and innovation soon bore fruit after American cloud computing giant Oracle Corporation tapped her to lead their digital transformation efforts for the public sector.

Career growth

Better things were in store for her. In October 2020, Cellulant announced her appointment as head of its operations in Kenya.

Cellulant is a leading Pan-African payments company that provides locally relevant and alternative payment methods for global, regional and local merchants.

“Our main job at Cellulant is to keep technology simple. We take complicated problems that our customers have and simplify them. We provide solutions,” she says.

Ms Gitonga says digital technology is the way to go, adding Kenyans cannot afford to be left behind by this ongoing revolution.

She, however, stresses the need to ensure order in digital technology to protect customers. The Cellulant boss, for example, underscores the importance of using conscience and good business in developing lending apps.

This, she notes, will help in safeguarding vulnerable Kenyans from apps that can easily lead them to uncontrollable debt burden.

Family life

One of the major challenges she has faced is balancing her demanding career with family life. Noting the difficulties, Ms Gitonga says she had to take drastic measures to strike a balance.

“I just had to make a decision that I was going to be a present mother and wife. It is very important to be fully present at both work and home, otherwise one could end up losing one. We have to go that extra mile, more so as career women to strike that needed balance,” Ms Gitonga notes.

The mother of three is concerned about the low number of women in the tech industry in Kenya. She says very few women are venturing in the industry, with even lower numbers making it to the middle management in their respective firms.

“As women, we need to have that courage that we can make it in the tech industry. Organisations also need to be intentional and change policies that help to bring on board more women,” she says.

She urges young girls not to be afraid but believe in themselves. All they need is faith, authenticity and self-awareness, she adds.

Internship

At Cellulant, Ms Gitonga reveals they are mentoring young girls through an internship programme after which they are absorbed into the company.

“I have also individually taken up 12 girls, whom I am mentoring and taking through the ropes of the tech industry.'

Despite the low number of women in the industry, the Cellulant boss, however, notes the future looks bright. Women in the tech industry, she observes, are climbing up the corporate ladder, giving Agnes Gathaiya, the Google country director, and Eva Ngigi, the Visa county director, as classic examples.

She says Fintech, if used properly, can go a long way in enhancing development and uptake of digital financial solutions in the country.

Fragmentation of many digital payment solutions is one of the major challenges currently facing the Fintech industry in the country, she observes.

Women’s leadership

A firm believer in women leadership, Ms Gitonga says it is paramount to embrace women leadership in all sectors as they are the “unexploited powerhouse”.

To increase more women into the tech industry, she is calling on schools to initiate civic education to enlighten girls on the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related courses.

Further, she appeals to women in the industry to mentor and hold the hands of young girls willing to pursue a career or those joining the field.

Ms Gitonga sits on four boards: Technoserve, Women on Boards Network, Inuka Africa, and LVCT Health. She is a member of the African Women in Fintech and Payments, and volunteers with the Presidential Digital Talent Programme (PDTP) and the M-Pesa Foundation Academy. She was recently nominated to the Swedish Institute Management Programme, representing Kenya/Africa.

In 2020, she graduated from Yale University and the University of California, Berkeley, with Executive MBAs in leading effective decision making and leading innovative change respectively.

She also has a Master’s in Psychology, which has provided her an edge in leadership, people management, managing strategic and C-suite-level relationships, and a better understanding of customers and the markets.

In the next five to 10 years, Ms Gitonga is optimistic that she will be a top Fintech leader on the African continent.