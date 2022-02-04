Fairy tales teach girls nothing about love and men

“If the end of the fairy tale is a man claiming a woman, well then it stands to reason how underwhelming and confusing modern dating and relationships are. Women are taught to wait for a man to find them and that these beginnings are actually the endings,” remarks Camille (Meagan Good) in Harlem, a TV series on Amazon Prime.

Her words could not be timelier as we welcome February, the so-called month of love. Let’s forget that it’s a marketing gimmick for a moment, and consider the other invisible cost: that it castrates women’s self-esteem, especially those who peg their self-worth on whether or not they can bag a man: Nay, a husband.

But the problem did not start with Valentine’s Day (whose origins is as mysterious as it’s varied and should probably be thrown off the world calendar for the havoc it creates in men’s wallets and women’s hearts).

The problem is the version of romantic love sold to girls in books and soap operas.

‘Everlasting happiness’

Romantic love, the one that killed Romeo and Juliet, so to speak, has often been packaged by fairy tales as the ultimate route to everlasting happiness. As a means to an end and an end in itself. This attitude has often been carried by young women into their relationships, with disastrous results.

I should know, as I am a recovering hopeless romantic.

As a dewy-eyed teenager and a bookworm, I lived for Mills & Boon novels. I skipped classes for them. I spent my pocket money on them. The male characters coloured my imagination and made me long for my very own “Tall, dark, handsome man with smouldering eyes to sweep me right off my feet”. I waited and waited. I’m still waiting with amusement.

My Chemistry teacher once remarked that if I gave her lessons even quarter the attention I gave the romantic books, I would be an ‘A’ student. But I was more interested in scoring a young, “ribbed”, rich man than an ‘A’, so her words did not mean anything. Mrs Sifuna, please, accept my apologies.

Fast-forward to my early 20s, and after a couple of heartbreaks, I realised my romance books taught me nothing about love and did not prepare me in any way for the inevitability of heartbreak. The happiness guarantee I was looking for in love simply did not exist.

If I knew then what I know now: that such men were a figment of my imagination, I would have made wiser choices in men and love.

Soap opera effect

My story is not unique. The disconnect starts with the books they read and the movies and soap operas they watch for most girls. Over time, the line between reality and fiction becomes so blurry that they struggle to see relationships as they are: investments that require hard work from both parties to survive. And that the knight in shining armour is a figment of their imagination.

“The princess is powerless, her fate entirely in the man’s hands. Will he come to rescue her? Or will she rescue herself?” continues Camille in the same episode of Harlem.

It’s time to tell girls stuck in this way of thinking that the prince is not stuck in the Mombasa Road traffic jam. He’s not running late. He’s simply not coming. Girls must wake up and realise they are not “Sleeping Beauty” and that happiness as a goal is fickle, especially when tied to a man.

Let’s teach our girls to shun the illusion of love created by fairy tales.