Fairy tales teach girls nothing about love and men

By  Faith Oneya

Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Romantic love, the one that killed Romeo and Juliet, so to speak, has often been packaged by fairy tales as the ultimate route to everlasting happiness.
  • It’s time to tell girls stuck in this way of thinking that the prince is not stuck in the Mombasa Road traffic jam.

“If the end of the fairy tale is a man claiming a woman, well then it stands to reason how underwhelming and confusing modern dating and relationships are. Women are taught to wait for a man to find them and that these beginnings are actually the endings,” remarks Camille (Meagan Good) in Harlem, a TV series on Amazon Prime.

