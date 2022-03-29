Experts call out banks for discriminatory policies against women

Financial and legal experts have called out discriminatory banking policies against women as revealed in a gendered analysis report.

In a virtual webinar held by Financial Sector Deepening Kenya (FSD Kenya) and Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH) law firm on March 25, women were found to earn 58 per cent less than men, yet they make up a majority of the population.

The virtual event discussed the findings of ‘Gendered review of Financial Sector Laws in Kenya’ that involved an in-depth desk study of financial sector and related laws in 2021.

Speaking during the webinar, Ms Clarice Wambua, a partner at CDH, stated that male entrepreneurs were twice as likely to have access to finance and formal savings accounts and three times more likely to have access to formal loans than female-led enterprises.

The stark disparity in access to financial services was attributed to discriminatory account-opening policies.

“In the opening of a bank account, a financial institution is required to ascertain the true identity of the person by requiring that the applicant produces an official record such as a birth certificate, national identity card, driver’s licence, passport or other official means of identification,” the report reads.

Identification hurdles

Mr Sammy Ndolo, managing partner at CDH, said the identification document requirement is discriminatory against women.

“Women often find it difficult to access identification documents because identity card application processes are not considerate of their needs. This worsens their financial exclusion, as it hinders their ability to open vital accounts necessary for their participation in the financial system,’’ he added

Prof Patricia Kameri-Mbote, Unep Law Division director, said financial laws are anchored on men because of gender division of labour, which is an arena dominated by men.

“Financial laws are not gender-neutral. They can promote or hinder financial inclusion. Even when getting loans, women are considered a risk because their credibility depends on their spouse’s consent, despite women having their own source of income,’’ Prof Kameri-Mbote stated.

Way forward

The experts advocate the recognition of alternative modes of identification such as facial recognition that would be effective within the existing laws and policies.

Further, the legal and financial experts recommended a review of existing financial laws that discriminate against women by not taking into account their local and lived experiences.