Empowered: I look forward to being a famous businesswoman

On a sunny Sunday afternoon, last May, Viviane Chepkemei was walking out of a Catholic Church in the remote village of Cheptia, West Pokot. The sermon was over.

As she made her way out, she heard a church member talking about an opportunity for local women, with a group of worshipers outside the church. She was interested and she joined the group and listened in.

It was about enrolling for vocational training for women who failed to finish school because of a myriad of reasons including forced, early marriage or living with parents too poor to cover school fees.

And the facility offering the training was HER Lab, an initiative by Global Give Back Circle to empower women and girls with employable skills. Here, they spend a year getting equipped with skills on beadwork, sewing, entrepreneurship, agribusiness and life skills.

Third wife

The trainings are done thrice a week-Monday, Tuesday and Friday - from 9am to 5pm.

“For a long time, I yearned for an opportunity to learn some skills to secure a job,” she says.

“So, when I heard about the opportunity, I came here to gather more information after which I registered,” she tells Nation.Africa from the facility located in Morpus, West Pokot.

Ms Chepkemei was married off to elderly man when she was in Class Five, as a third wife. Now, she has seven children and the burden of raising them solely falls on her.

The husband, she says, gave her permission to attend the training which is done three days a week-Monday, Tuesday and Friday-from 9am to 4pm.

“I desperately needed this training to expand my chances of getting a substantial income. I’m carrying a huge burden of looking after my children and I want all of them to attain higher education,” she says.

Sabina Komole makes a necklace using beads when we met her at Morpus in West Pokot on September 15, 2022. Photo credit: Moraa Obiria | Nation Media Group

She has seven children-three are already in high school and, this year, two others will be sitting their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education.

And she is preparing to see all her children through university.

How?

A week after joining the facility last June, Ms Chepkemei had mastered the basics of making beaded handicrafts.

Since then, she has been beading necklaces, bracelets and anklets which she sells to local and foreign tourists, who also refer her to their friends. She earns at least Sh3,000 every two weeks.

“In the days before this training, my work was just to look after my husband’s livestock. I would not question any decision he made. But now, if he says none of my children will go to school, I will say no, because I know I can afford to pay their fees or feed them,” she asserts.

Her husband approved of her enrolment, she says.

“I look forward to being a famous businesswoman exporting my wares to America and Europe,” she says.

But attending the lessons has come with strenuous sacrifices. For one, the facility is a one-hour trek away. And she has to ensure she has enough water in the house before she leaves for the training. Her source of water, River Murunyi.

“On the days I go for the classes, I have to wake at 5am to go fetch the water,” she says.

Seven children

Sabina Komole is also making similar sacrifices. She also joined HER Lab last June and just like Ms Chepkemei, she makes the beaded handicrafts and earns a similar amount of profit.

“I have seven children and I have to provide for them,” she says.

She was 18 years old when she was married.

“Immediately after my Class Eight, my parents told me that was the end of my education. They said, ‘Now, you’re a big girl, there’s nothing else for you than getting married.’ There was no option of disobeying them,” she says.

“The men here don’t do anything. They lazy around sleeping under the trees while we hustle to feed and educate our children. Our children will suffer the most if we don’t go out of our way to do something.”

Her husband also approved her enrolment.

“I also want to be a successful businesswoman. I’d like to see all my children go to university and become successful technocrats,” she says.

She explains that she wants all her children to go to university and become successful technocrats.

Ms Komole and Ms Chepkemei are among the 55 women admitted for the training this year.

Global Give Back Circle- Kenya, Mentor Programs and HER Lab, senior program manager, Rose Njenga, says they target women who dropped out of school but yearn for skills.

“After the training, we offer them an in-house certificate. With the skills, they can start a business or even be employed,” she says.

But how their lives have so far transformed validates this year’s theme for International Day of Rural Women 2022 that “Rural Women, key for a world free from hunger and poverty."



