Eminent women to act as peace champions ahead of polls

What you need to know:

  • They called on the International Criminal Court to take note of all the warmongers who are beginning to plant seeds of discord.
  • They particularly challenged legislators and political aspirants to be good role models.

A section of women leaders and rights organisations have embarked on a national peace campaign ahead of the August 9 General Election.

