Elections: KNCHR hires monitors to document GBV, human right violations

Director in charge of Research, Advocacy and Outreach at Kenya National Commission on Human Rights Dr Ann Okutoyi.

By Stanley Kimuge

  • Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has devised a strategy to monitor pre-party elections to reduce cases of GBV in counties that are considered hotspots.
  • Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, Siaya, Nairobi, Wajir, Kwale, Migori, Meru, Kericho, Nyamira and Mombasa among counties identified as hotspots.

Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) seeks to deploy more than 100 monitors to document gender-based violence (GBV) and human rights violations as the country prepares for the August poll. 

