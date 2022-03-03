Elections: KNCHR hires monitors to document GBV, human right violations

Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) seeks to deploy more than 100 monitors to document gender-based violence (GBV) and human rights violations as the country prepares for the August poll.

The State agency say they have devised a strategy to monitor pre-party election including party primaries, to reduce cases of GBV in counties that are considered hotspots.

The commission has mapped 24 counties as hotspots for electoral-related GBV and other human rights offences including Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, Siaya, Nairobi, Wajir, Kwale, Migori, Meru, Kericho, Nyamira and Mombasa.

Others are Bungoma, Kakamega, Nandi, Isiolo, Kisii, Kirinyanga, Kilifi, Machakos, Murang’a, Nakuru, Nyeri and Makueni.

According to Dr Ann Okutoyi, Director in charge of Research, Advocacy and Outreach at the commission, the monitors will be deployed within the next two weeks.

Community-based dialogue

“We are currently monitoring pre-political party primaries that are set to be held in April, to ensure human rights are respected. We want human rights to be central in the campaigns, elections and even in the manifestos of the political parties,” she said, adding that they had rolled community-based dialogue to raise awareness on the human rights among the members of public.

She spoke in Eldoret town on Monday during an election sensitisation forum organized by KNHCR.

“We know that women, men and the youth have the right to vote and also to be voted for. We will be monitoring to ensure these rights are upheld according to the Constitution. We are saying that let women stand up and take part in elections so that we are able to meet the two-thirds gender rule,” said the official.

She said the commission has documented 201 cases related to sexual violence that were perpetuating during the last general election (In 2017).

“We know that children and women bear brunt of the sexual violence perpetuated in the context of elections,” she added, noting that “What we are calling for is that we need women and other special interest groups have their rights respected and access to justice and accountability for the victims in event those rights have been violated . . . we are looking at rights such as right to association to any political party,” added the official.

Mental health

She said the agency will also monitor the mental health issues and inclusion of women, inter-sex and special groups during the electioneering period.

At same time, the commission urged the relevant government bodies to ensure the use of braille in voting materials and special booths for persons with disabilities to participate in the election with ease.

Bishop Josphat Kemei, a representative from the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) called for the tolerance ahead of general elections across the country.

He said a number of religious leaders are reaching out to Kenyans to preach peace and unity ahead of the August election.

“I want to appeal for tolerance as we head towards the August general election,” stated Mr Kemei.