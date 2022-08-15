Election 2022: It’s an all-men county assembly in Lamu

It is now an all-men county assembly in Lamu after the only elected female MCA in the 2017 General Election, Anab Mohamed Haji was ousted by a male candidate in the August 9, General Election.

Ms Haji of the Jubilee Party was the only elected woman MCA representing Hindi Ward in Lamu West in 2017.

She defended the seat this year but lost to a newcomer in politics, James Njaaga of the Safina Party.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) final list shows that only men won Lamu’s ten County Assembly Ward Representatives seats. They include; Shekhuna Abbas of ANC (Mkomani Ward), Azhar Ali Mbarak of ODM (Shela Ward), Francis Ngure Gakonga of Narc-Kenya (Bahari Ward), James Njaaga of Safina Party (Hindi Ward), John Mburu Gitonga of ANC (Hongwe Ward), Paul Kimani Njuguna of Safina Party (Mkunumbi Ward), Suleiman Farah of PNU (Witu Ward), Mohammed Aboud Abubakar of Ford-Kenya (Faza Ward), Barissa Deko Bana of PDU (Basuba Ward) and Bwana Mohamed Bwana of UPIA Party (Kiunga Ward).

Meanwhile, seven out of the 10 outgoing MCAs in the county lost their seats.

The three who retained their seats in the assembly include County Assembly Deputy Speaker, Paul Kimani Njuguna of Mkunumbi Ward, County Assembly Finance, Budget, and Appropriations Committee chair, Azhar Ali Mbarak of Shela Ward, and Barissa Deko Bana of Basuba Ward in Boni Forest.