Election 2022:  And the winner is… the women for Parliament

Six women have so far won parliamentary seats in the elections held on Tuesday.

Tallying is, however, ongoing in most constituencies across the country.

Voters in Kibwezi East Constituency re-elected Jessica Mbalu to represent them in the National Assembly. The Wiper candidate polled 11,395 votes.

Her competitor Amos Ngumbi of UDA, has already conceded defeat and congratulated Ms Mbalu. He came fourth with 5,508 votes.

Five people -one woman and four men - contested for the seat.

"I respect the will of the people of Kibwezi East Constituency....To my other competitors, that was a worthy fight and we keep doing the best to offer good leadership," Mr Ngumbi posted on his Facebook account.

Jayne Kihara (UDA) and Rachael Nyamai (Jubilee) also retained their parliamentary seats.

Ms Kihara (Naivasha) was declared winner after garnering 44,882 votes. While Ms Nyamai got the highest votes of 24,989 in Kitui South Constituency.

In Busia, Mary Emase (UDA) triumphed over incumbent governor Sospeter Ojaamong and Geoffrey Omuse to become Teso South MP-elect.

She got 18,059 votes against Mr Omuse's 16,423. Mr Ojaamong came third with 11,165 votes.

In a Goliath versus David kind of contest for Kipipiri parliamentary seat, a woman won.

Ms Wanjiku Muhia (UDA) defeated Amos Kimunya, the National Assembly Majority Leader, a powerful and influential position in political circles.

In Narok North, the people chose Agnes Pareiyo.

Ms Pareiyo had 20,821 votes against

Martin Kamwaro who came second with 18,822 votes.

The list to be updated...



