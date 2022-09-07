Elected women should prove their worth

To get to their current deserved stature, Kenyan women have travailed rugged political terrains full of intimidations—verbal and physical violence and online bullying—in a bid to deter them from facing their male rivals. That this year we elected the highest number of women is an indication that we’re on the right trajectory to the elusive two-thirds gender rule.

Women have been maligned and abused in their pursuit of leadership, power and equality. In The Book of the City of Ladies, Christine de Pizan argues that, while it is true women brought problems on earth through Eve, the same women brought redemption through Mary the Mother of Jesus.

It further envisages a change from the patriarchal mentality of women as feeble beings who, like the biblical Lazarus, wait for the scraps that fall from men’s table in the name of nominations.

Constitute half of society

Novelist Nawal El Saadawi argued that women constitute half of society and so revolution, democracy and equality cannot happen without them. Yet women are the majority by 0.5 per cent, according to the 2019 Census, but the minority in elective posts.

But there is hope. That men have trusted our women in political leadership by voting for them is encouraging. Even in the West, it’s not been rosy for women leaders. The United States had to wait for 243 years after Independence to vote in a woman of colour as Vice-President. That hope peeped in the 2022 General Election but the people of Kenya muzzled it.

Still, Veronicah Maina, secretary-general of United Democratic Party (UDA), delivered the presidency to Dr William Ruto.

The elected women should prove that they are better performers than the men. It is said that behind every successful man, there is a woman. They are in charge of that success and we wait to see their performance. They should epitomise hope to the young girls. But if they fail, they will have betrayed the voters and suffocated the hope of young women.



