Educating girls is critical

I grew up in Nairobi’s Eastlands, Jericho Estate to be specific. In those days, literally everything was functional. Systems worked, including garbage collection, public transport system and free flowing water. Then there were social halls, which served many purposes, including adult classes (elimu ya gumbaru).

Gumbaru, a non-formal education, was established to promote literacy and adult education. The halls, across different estates in the city, served as classrooms when they were not being utilised for other activities, including traditional dances.

I was a child then, but I recall seeing more women than men walk into the hall. Most of these women, I guess, never went to school at the right time because of pervasive poverty, which left parents opting to educate their sons. Persistent cultural attitudes, including forced early marriages and child labour, were, and remain, obstacles to girls’ education.

Today, many girls remain out of school and face gender-related barriers in education, pushing them further behind and deeper into poverty. The UN says the world is failing 130 million girls, denying them the human right to education.

It’s not difficult to predict what the future holds for such girls. They will join the ranks of millions of others who can’t read or write a single sentence, let alone decipher a medical prescription, or help their children with homework.

When I see nannies as young as 12 years, child brides, or young girls hawking groundnuts on the streets during the day, my heart bleeds – they should be in school but make the 130 million the UN refers to. Over the past few decades, however, there has been remarkable progress in girl child education, although challenges persist.

Socioeconomic disparities, cultural norms, and inadequate infrastructure hinder some girls’ access to quality education. In some regions, they still face barriers like long distances to schools, lack of sanitation facilities, and societal pressures to prioritise domestic responsibilities over schooling. Girls’ education strengthens economies, reduces inequality and contributes to more resilient societies that give everyone – including boys and men – the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

Rising participation in gumbaru (still exists) and education is pivotal for achieving Sustainable Development Goals. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development says that by 2030, all girls and boys should access free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education - may this come to pass.

Education has enabled women to challenge traditional gender roles. Today, more women hold key leadership positions across sectors of the economy. Each week, for example, this publication celebrates those making waves as bosses, breaking down barriers, and shattering glass ceilings, in a segment we call On the radar. In this week’s edition, we celebrate Kenya’s 60th year of freedom and the country’s milestones on girl child education.