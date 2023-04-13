Dr Gogo: How I broke glass ceiling, one-term jinx in Rangwe

Rangwe Constituency had not elected a female lawmaker since Independence until Dr Lilian Gogo joined elective politics in 2017.

Outright violence, unprintable epithets and sexist connotations had been nightmares for women candidates in the constituency. But Dr Gogo’s election changed all this in 2017.

In the 2022 election, she went another notch beyond that and defied the one-term jinx that had seen all previous MPs denied re-election since Rangwe’s creation in 1988.

Popularly known in the local dialect as log dichiel (wash your hands once), Dr Gogo, who is from Siaya County but married in Homa Bay County, broke this leadership jinx through what she terms “utmost concentration on service delivery”.

“The electorate saw prudent use of the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) by the committee I worked with. I also had good projects equitably distributed across the constituency.”

Issues-based campaigns and focus on women and girls empowerment were another asset that contributed to her re-election, she says.

Prof Ouma Muga became the first Rangwe MP on a Kanu ticket in 1988 but lost the seat after being expelled from the party by its disciplinary committee. He was succeeded by Ray Ndong’, also on a Kanu ticket, in a 1990 by-election.

In 1992, Prof Muga recaptured the seat on the Ford Kenya ticket before losing it to Dr Shem Ochuodho of the National Development Party (NDP) in 1997. Eng Phillip Okundi was then elected in 2002 on the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) ticket under the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc).

Martin Ogindo replaced him in 2007 on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket. George Oner was elected in 2013 on the ODM ticket, before Dr Gogo, also of ODM, took over in 2017.

Difficult background

Dr Gogo grew up largely in the village. Her father, James Richard Wambisa of Alego Usonga in Siaya, was a prison warder, while her mother, Herenia Wambisa, is from Suba North.

The fact that they were 14 siblings made it difficult for her father to provide for them adequately because of his meagre earning, she recalls.

“I remember often doing my homework at school before going home because my siblings and I had no textbooks, there was no electricity and we lacked paraffin for the lamp. Those days my biggest vision was to buy my mother a cupboard to keep her utensils because she stored them on a makeshift rack outside the house.”

Being the firstborn, she courted difficulties that came with it. To ward off troubles that accompanied her difficult upbringing, she got married at 20, immediately after high school, with some of her siblings tagging along to reduce the burden their parents had back at home.

The legislator began her education at Segere Primary in Boro Alego, Siaya County in 1977, before shifting to Naivasha D.E.B Primary School at the Naivasha Prison, where her father worked as a warder.

An impressive academic result earned her admission to Ng’iya Girls High School. She was later transferred to Kisumu Girls’ High School following frequent school fee problems.

University job

Dr Gogo graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Dairy Technology at Egerton University. An accomplished food scientist, she holds a Master’s and PhD in Food Science and has also graduated with a Bachelor of Laws. She was a full-time lecturer at Egerton University before joining politics.

The lawmaker is married to Dr Kennedy Owuor Gogo, a senior consultant oncologist and lecturer at Egerton University. She has been part of high-profile agricultural research initiatives in Kenya and abroad.

“I am currently an African Women in Agricultural Research and Development (Award) Fellow. I am also a DAAD scholar. This is a scholarship aimed primarily at graduates, doctoral and post-doctoral students, and is awarded for study and research visits to universities and non-university research institutions in Germany.”

Asked why she places emphasis on education, she quips: “Education is something that never ends. You need to learn something new all the time.”

Dr Gogo believes education is an equaliser and places a poor man’s child at the same decision-making table with a rich man’s child.

In Rangwe, she shares out bursary funds, focusing on the neediest cases. She is among legislators lobbying for increased allocation of NG-CDF to cater for development and education.

“I was in my constituency recently to oversee the verification of bursary application forms upon hiring unemployed graduates to help me in the process. I was astonished to see over 10,000 applicants, each describing with attached details why they deserved to be assisted. Most were total orphans, some partial, while the rest came from very poor backgrounds.”

Dr Gogo believes she had a calling to serve. She adds that political leadership wields influence that one cannot get in any other position, especially in African countries. Governance is about distribution of resources, she says.

“When I go to seek help for my people as a research scientist, I may not necessarily get attention like when I seek the same help as an elected leader. There is a quicker response to political voices. I would be listened to faster when I speak as an MP for Rangwe than when I do as a scholar.”

Dr Gogo says politics has never been easy despite gender emancipation. Sometimes opponents or detractors use gender as a tool of hate.