Dorcas Rigathi: Church, state will partner to empower boys

Second Lady Dorcas Rigathi has announced that the church will partner with the government to roll out an empowerment programme for boys.

Ms Rigathi wants churches to be safe haven for boys who have dropped out of school and indulged in drug abuse. She claims that boys have over the years been neglected by society, hence the need for the government to deploy psychiatrists and psychologists to rehabilitate them in churches.

“As a church, we feel it is time we retraced our steps and redirect their destinies and align them so that they find purpose in their lives. The church and the government will ensure that boys suffering from drug addiction are rehabilitated. The church will provide spiritual nourishment and counselling sessions,” Ms Rigathi said.

“We want them to come to church where they will not be stigmatised. We want the boy child to be given equal opportunities and ensure they enjoy a dignified life. A boy who has been given equal opportunity to education and is employed makes a good husband to a girl. This programme will reduce cases of early pregnancies.”

Training

She was speaking to the media after presiding over a service at New Life Church in Nyeri. She said the government will introduce mobile technical and vocational education and training (TVet) in churches at the grassroots to reach out to more vulnerable children.

“As a mother, I feel this is the right time to act. Every church will be available for them and I am championing the rights of the boy child in the office of the Second Lady. We will also have TVets on wheels to reach out to these boys in churches and equip them with skills," Ms Rigathi said.

“After training, the graduates of the programme will each get two kits so that they start self-employment. They will be released to the market and the government will be key in connecting them to those opportunities. The government has deliberate programmes to retain the girl child in school and the same should be channelled to the boy child.”

Ms Gachagua said the programme will create more employment for the youth and stop incidents of violent extremism. She challenged the church to be ready to embrace the programme instead of sidelining children who have been suffering on the streets.