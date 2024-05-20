Don’t let that rude customer service lady ruin your day

This weekend, I went to buy a household appliance at my local supermarket. I was accompanied by my friend, Nyambura, because I needed a second pair of eyes to help me make the selection.

I am also quite the lazy shopper and the primary role of Nyambura on that occasion was to encourage me to look through various options instead of settling for the first option I came across.

Nyambura did her work well; she ensured I walked through all the appliances, appreciated the different colours and sizes before I chose the one I wanted.

We were attended to by a kind and dutiful salesgirl. She carefully walked us through the manual, ran the tests, explained the pros and cons, and answered all our questions.

If I was going to buy an appliance at the cost of Sh47,000, it was only prudent that I asked all the questions, right? After I was content with my choice, I filled and signed my warranty forms, and headed over to the cashier and swiped my card, to complete the payment.

“Thank you. Please take the receipt to the customer care desk. She will guide you on the delivery process and time,” the cashier explained.

“What should I say to the customer care when I give her the receipt?” I asked. Please, excuse me, I am a journalist – I ask questions for a living.

The cashier assured me that the customer care lady would know what to do with the receipt once I gave it to her – I didn’t need to say anything.

I got to the customer service officer, with a big smile on my face, and guided by the fact that I had met a friendly cashier and sales girl, I said: “Hi, I have been asked to give you this.”

For absolutely no reason, I could see the lady speak to me rudely. She didn’t even respond to my greeting.

Taking the receipt from me, she said, “I hope you know that the delivery can only be done tomorrow?” It is not what she said, it is the tone with which she spoke, and her body language.

“That’s fine. I was told to come here and you’d be the one to guide me on the next steps,” I said.

But she was not done. She mumbled something about girls like me getting money from ‘sponsors’ which we use to buy expensive things.

My ability to remain calm and completely unbothered by her comments is a testament to the fact that my guardian angel was definitely working overtime that afternoon. I continued to watch her as she wrote things, and took details of the delivery location.

At this point, the friend I was with was livid! She was dying to give that customer care lady some choice words. But taking the cue from me, she silently watched and unsuccessfully tried to keep a neutral face. When the customer care lady was done and gave me back the receipt, I made sure I said thank you to her, audibly enough.

“Why would you allow her to talk to you like that? Does she know who you are?”

We had hardly stepped out of the supermarket when Nyambura came at me. She was determined to use the anger she had not dispelled at the lady at the supermarket on me.

“I think she is just jealous of you, that you can afford such a thing and he can’t and you are younger than her…”

When her ranting had calmed a bit and she could listen to me, I explained to her why I took the executive decision to remain quiet throughout the episode.

“If that is how she treats every young female client who can afford to buy expensive things, one day her cup will run over. She will meet her Waterloo. It doesn’t have to be through me. I think also as human beings, we have bad days and just because she was in a bad mood, and decided to be rude to me does not mean I should allow whatever happened to dictate my mood,” I explained.

I don’t need to tell her that Nyambura was unimpressed by my inability to stand up for myself at such a crucial time. She advised me that I should at least report to the manager. Well, another day, another place.

How do you deal with rude people? Most of the time I ignore them because I generally have neither time nor energy to talk back.

One of the greatest lessons I learn each day as I get older is staying away from battles that are not mine – because sometimes we give other people so much power over our lives.

Imagine spending an entire day annoyed because a random M-Pesa lady was rude to you in the morning. A quote from Don Miguel Ruiz (The Four Agreements) comes to mind: Nothing other people do is because of you. It is because of themselves.