Domestic violence driving children onto Meru streets

Intimate partner violence and parental neglect have been blamed for the rising number of children on the streets in the Igembe region of Meru County.

A survey by an organisation that was feeding homeless people at the height of the Covid-19 crisis indicated that Maua, Laare, Mutuati and Kiutine towns had some of the highest number of street children in Meru.

According to Sodzo International, a child rights organisation based in Maua town, more children had gone into the streets during the pandemic.

Speaking during an event to sensitise residents to the rights of homeless children, Sodzo International officer Moses Kiambi said more than 210 children have been rescued from the streets under their rehabilitation programme.

Children take part in celebrations to mark the International Day for Street children at Laare, Meru County, on April 26, 2023. Intimate partner violence and parental neglect have been blamed for the rising number of street children. Photo credit: David Muchui I Nation Media Group

"We have noted that most children come to the streets when there is violence among parents. In such situations, they are neglected and are forced to leave their homes. Others abandon school and flee from home to venture into miraa business. Most of the children are not homeless but neglected," Mr Kiambi said.

Surge in crime

He said many of the children are recruited into drug abuse in the streets and resort to crime.

Mr John Mwangi, a children's officer in Igembe, cited dysfunctional families, land conflict and gender based violence as some of the vices pushing more children into the streets.

He said the government was advocating reuniting the children with their families as opposed to the common model of hosting them in children's homes.

"According to the 2029 census, there were more than 700 street children in Meru. This number has continued to grow even as rehabilitation efforts continue. We are encouraging families to uphold the rights of children even in the midst of conflict," Mr Mwangi said.

Ms Karen Kendi, a social worker with Sodzo International, said the organisation was also working with groups to promote child rights in the community.