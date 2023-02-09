Dol Dol Declaration: Maa elders join anti-FGM campaign

Elders from the Maasai community in Laikipia County have pledged to work towards ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) as the campaign shifts to involvement of men.

Dubbed “Dol Dol Declaration”, the elders through their chairman Moses Olio signed a declaration and announced that they would, henceforth, guard women and girls from being subjected to the female cut and protect them from other harmful cultural practices such as child marriage.

“As traditional gatekeepers, we will bless all girls who have not undergone the cut and ensure no one else is subjected to this harmful rite of passage in the future. We commit ourselves to create awareness in our community in effort to end FGM and promote education for the girl child,” read part of the declaration.

Child rights defender

Laikipia North Deputy County Commissioner Bernard Odino, appended his signature on behalf of the national government during an event to mark International Day for Zero Tolerance to FGM marked recently where child right defenders, development partners and other stakeholders had gathered to commemorate the day.

The declaration by the elders from four locations in Laikipia North Sub-County (Ilngwesi, Ildikiri, Mumonyot and Mukogodo) was in line with this year’s theme of “Partnering with men and boys to transform gender and social norms to end FGM”.

The illegal practice that affects girls and women remains deep-rooted among several conservative communities in Kenya, with men being blamed for perpetuating it.

“Involvement of men will greatly assist in fighting this illegal practice. In most practicing communities, FGM is done to benefit men. However, it causes harm to women and girls, hence, men must take a firm stand against the female cut,” Ipato Surum, the Anti-FGM Board chairperson said in Dol Dol town.

Pastoral communities

A report from the Anti-FGM Board shows that the prevalence has come down from 21 per cent in 2014 to 15 per cent in 2022. The prevalence of new cases of girls aged between 13 and 19 stands at nine per cent.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta had pledged that FGM would end by 2022. However, the vice is still widely practised especially by pastoral communities who have devised ways of evading the law, including subjecting women to the cut through traditional birth attendants or in some cases, at health facilities during delivery.

The Anti-FGM Board chair admitted that entrenched cultural practices are not easy to wipe out - uncircumcised girls are regarded as outcasts and having elders join the campaign, would help reduce the stigma associated with such girls.

Mr Odino admitted that FGM was more prevalent in the area than it was being reported.

“The report we get from the villages is different from figures from health facilities where 80 per cent of women who visit maternity wards for delivery have been subjected to the cut,” said Mr Odino.

Director of One More Day Children Safe House Hellen Gathogo, said the Covid-19 pandemic eroded some of the gains that had been achieved in previous years.

“During the pandemic, schools, rescue centres, schools and other areas considered safe haven for survivors of retrogressive cultural practices were closed down and girls ended up being subjected to FGM during the lengthy holidays,” said Dr Gathogo whose organisation houses tens of girls rescued from forced marriages.



