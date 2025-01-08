Couple walks 170km in campaign against FGM and child marriages

Among the Maasai, deep-rooted cultural practices such as female genital mutilation and early marriages have cut short the education of many young girls, forcing them into early motherhood.

Girls as young as 10 years are married off for bride price, despite the government's enactment of the Children’s Act, which prohibits such practices. To raise awareness and combat these harmful traditions, Bishop Patrick Ngigi and Ms Josephine Passiany recently completed a remarkable 170-kilometre walk from Narok to Nairobi.

The 13-day trek, which began on December 11, was aimed at garnering support from stakeholders and donors for girls who have been rescued from the brink of forced marriage or female genital mutilation (FGM). Their journey took them through Narok, Suswa, Maai Mahiu, Limuru, Southern Bypass, Ngong, Kiserian, and finally ended at the Anti-FGM Board offices in Nairobi on December 24.

“It was a tough journey that involved resting to nurse injuries like blisters and to recharge our energy, but we are happy that we accomplished our mission for the benefit of girls,” Patrick said in an interview with Nation.Africa on Boxing Day.

He acknowledged the overwhelming support from Kenyans from all walks of life, including institutions, donors, and stakeholders, who were eager to help protect girls from societal ills and provide them with the opportunity to access education and make informed choices.

The couple runs Mission with a Vision (MWV), a rescue centre in Narok that has been a lifeline for over 1,500 girls over the past 27 years. The girls have found refuge and access to education at the centre, which has transformed their lives. MWV supports more than 200 girls from Narok, Kajiado and Samburu, with some coming from the neighbouring Maa regions in Tanzania.

“Cases of incest, defilement, rape, female genital mutilation, early marriage, teenage pregnancy, and sexual and gender-based violence are unfortunately at an all-time high, despite efforts to reduce these archaic cultural practices,” Patrick said. “We are committed to helping these girls, who, otherwise, would have been subjected to harmful practices that endanger their health.”

The MWV centre receives girls through the Children’s Department and correctional facilities, often after they’ve been rescued from abusive or neglectful guardians. Patrick stressed that the aim of the institution is not to separate children from their families entirely but to offer protection, education, and eventual reintegration into society once they are of age and able to make informed decisions.

“Our aim is to protect the children while educating them, then have them reintegrated into society and rejoin their families when they are ready to start their own lives,” stated Patrick, a trained counselling psychologist. “We believe education can help these girls overcome the cultural practices that have oppressed them for generations.”

Many Maasai girls are married off at a tender age in exchange for cattle, a practice that not only exposes them to teenage pregnancies but also leads to complications during childbirth, as their bodies are not fully developed. The girls at MWV get a safe space to grow, learn, and ultimately pursue careers in fields such as law, medicine, and education.

“We are calling for more support from stakeholders and donors to give a lifeline to these vulnerable girls, despite the years of civic education and exposure to the community through education and the church,” Patrick said. “Rescued girls have gone on to pursue their education and become professionals, showing that change is possible.”

One particularly heart-wrenching case involves a 14-year-old girl who was impregnated by her grandfather. The government placed her under the care of MWV, where she is receiving education and support. However, the MWV team does not seek to permanently sever ties between the girls and their families. Instead, they create a bridge for healing and change.

“We want the girls to go back to their families once they have been educated and come of age so that they can make decisions about their lives. We want to change their future prospects, and in doing so, help change the fate of the entire community,” Patrick explained.

The high illiteracy rates in rural areas often lead to ignorance of the laws that protect children from violation. Many parents, while not malicious, continue to follow cultural norms that they do not fully understand. The MWV centre works hard to educate parents and children about their rights, and to help parents understand that they have alternatives to marrying off their children at a young age.

“Parents are not necessarily happy to have their children married off, but they are simply responding to centuries-old cultural practices. Many are willing to allow their children to pursue education first and marry later,” Patrick said. “It’s important to educate them about their options and the benefits of allowing their daughters to finish their education.”

The initiative has also seen a shift in the mindset of communities. Many Maasai girls who have benefitted from MWV’s support have returned to their villages and become role models, helping to influence others who might have fallen victim to early marriage. “It is crucial to give girls a chance to pursue their education and protect them from harmful cultural practices,” said Josephine, an advocate of the initiative.

Despite the progress, resource mobilisation for the support of these girls remains a challenge. Josephine emphasised the need for the government and donors to support institutions like MWV that provide shelter and education to vulnerable girls. “There is a need to change the mindset of the local community regarding the rights of children to make this campaign a success. Women have an important role in turning the tide to benefit their daughters.”

One of the success stories from the MWV centre is that of Cynthia Taruru Muteno, a 23-year-old beneficiary who was rescued at the age of 13, just before undergoing FGM and an arranged marriage. “I was taken in at MWV, exposed to education, and I have just graduated with a Diploma in Supply Chain Management at Mount Kenya University. I am now able to make a positive contribution to society,” she said.

When cases of child abuse and FGM are reported, the MWV centre take them to the Children’s Department for vetting to ensure they are genuine. In the past, there were significant hostilities towards efforts to change entrenched cultural practices, but these attitudes are slowly shifting, particularly among women. The sustained efforts of institutions like MWV have seen a rise in the number of women in different professions, with some becoming elected leaders such as members of the county assembly or members of Parliament.

Patrick and Josephine have urged the national and county governments to provide financial support to institutions that protect girls in rural areas, and help implement laws that protect children’s rights. “The government and donors must support institutions that are at the forefront of protecting girls and ensuring they have access to education.”