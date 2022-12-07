County bans GBV kangaroo courts to protect survivors

Elgeyo Marakwet County has outlawed kangaroo courts to protect survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) and ensure they get justice.

County Deputy Governor Prof Grace Cheserek, warned that they will not tolerate the courts, noting that the move was aimed at protecting the rights of GBV survivors.

“We are banning the kangaroo courts where elders preside over a matter where a girl has been abused or even impregnated. We want the laws in place to be applied instead. We are taking this action to protect the rights and lives of our girls,” explained the county official.

Prof Cheserek who spoke at Kamosor Health Centre in Keiyo South on World Aids Day, explained that they would equip a safe house that will be domiciled at Iten County Referral Hospital as they embark on the construction of such houses in all the sub-counties.

Recent months

This comes at a time when the county reported more than 170 cases of GBV in the recent months.

“We are in the process of equipping the county referral facility to be used by survivors of GBV even as we seek more funds to ensure we have rescue centres in all the sub-counties,” said Prof Cheserek.

She added: “It is a fact that if a victim gets assistance within 48 hours and 72 hours, they can be assisted to prevent HIV transmissions. The problem is that we don’t get reports but with the rescue centre, we will be able to reach and assist more survivors of the GBV.”

By Thursday last week, the devolved unit had distributed 1,000 sanitary towels to girls and was seeking partnerships to increase the access to the same.

“We also plan to educate the members of the public on ending GBV in the communities. We can use good cultural beliefs to end teenage pregnancies and GBV,” she said, adding that Kamosor in Keiyo South Sub-county, is among those leading in HIV infections in the county.

Public forums

Prof Cheserek attributed the increase in new HIV infections to teen pregnancies and alcoholism, noting that the county will crack down on illicit brewing to curb the spread of the virus.

She explained that they would engage with the parents through public forums, to help protect their children during this long school holiday.

“Children belong to the society and we must work together to protect both girls and boys against gender-based violence,” added deputy governor.

Michael Kibiwott, County Health Executive, regretted that SGBV was becoming rampant, with teenagers accounting for 50 per cent of the survivors.

“This 50 per cent are girls aged between 10 and 24 years. At the same time, almost 45 per cent of new infections are occurring among adolescents and young people aged 10 and 24,” said the health official.

He called for concerted efforts to curb HIV transmissions in the communities to help fight the menace.