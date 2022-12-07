Concern over rise in teenage pregnancies in Vihiga

As the world marks 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) , Vihiga County is raising the alarm over rising teen pregnancies.

Officials are disturbed that most cases result in maternal deaths. County Youth Sexual Reproductive Health coordinator Abigael Osendi says the increase has undermined their efforts, lamenting that some cases are linked to incest.

“We had contained teenage pregnancies and reduced it to 27 per cent. This year, the number has gone up to 40 per cent.”

The percentage is for girls who visited hospitals, meaning the cases could be higher as many girls reportedly shy away for fear of being identified. Ms Osendi, who is also in charge of the county family health division, says most of the girls are aged 15–18, adding that teenage pregnancy is becoming the major cause of delivery-related complications.

“We are asking ourselves why our statistics are on the rise again. Parents should guide their children, both boys and girls. There is need to speak to them. We have also received others below 15 years with some falling as low as 12 years.”

Complications

Most teenagers, says Ms Osendi, suffer delivery-related complications that range from obstructed labour and stillbirth. Others, she adds, shy away from going to health facilities for specialised treatment and resort to abortion at the hands of quacks.

“This (abortion) leads to sepsis and the end result is the removal of the uterus because the underage subjected themselves to extreme actions beyond their age.”

The county government says it is in talks with the United Nations to help establish a GBV centre to boost professional support to families.

A communication released by Governor Wilber Ottichilo’s office says the facility will help enhance awareness amid rising cases of rape, defilement, incest, abandoned babies and domestic violence.

The county says GBV victims lack safe shelters, leading to withdrawal of cases, thus undermining their quest for justice.

At least 156 sexual offences were recorded at Vihiga law courts by the close of last year, among them 19 civil cases relating to children. Some 20 cases related to incest babies found abandoned, were committed by the courts to children's homes outside the county.

Court records show that at least 20 defilement and six rape cases are being heard by magistrates in the county.

Dr Ottichilo says he is seeking a targeted approach by involving all stakeholders to create awareness of GBV. He hosted a delegation from the United Nations under the leadership of Ms Catherine Chegero, partners from the Civil Society Organisations Network and UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights early November.

Safe haven

Once established, the GBV centre will ensure cases are handled professionally through institutional mechanisms. The latest effort by the county government is coming at a time when the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) is in the final stages of building a rescue home and centre in the county at a cost of Sh5.7 million.

The centre, which is being set up on two acres at Vokoli, is expected to house victims of violence, early pregnancies, incest, rape and defilement that have been on the rise in the region.

Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala, under whose stewardship the facility is being set up, says it will serve as a home and protection for GBV victims and help them pursue justice.

“No more of our girls will be taken to other counties in search of protection homes. The facility will also help create job opportunities and locals will supply food stuffs to the centre,” she says, adding that it will be operationalised “soon”.

Mid-last year, Vihiga principal magistrate Samson Ongeri said the courts were grappling with over 156 GBV cases. He raised concerns that most of the cases could not get to full trial because of intimidation and lack of witness protection.

Mr Ongeri then said a rescue centre acts as a safe haven for SGBV victims. Government officials have had to seek the services in Kisumu and Kakamega counties, a move that has affected turnaround time in handling cases.

Construction work began in July, 2020 and the centre will house offices, washrooms, dormitories and an ICT centre to meet modern demands. It also has a training hall that will be used to pass technical skills to victims during their rehabilitation.

“There are many cases of violence and abuse of boys and girls. We even have adults who are being abused. The centre will serve as their home,” Ms Adagala says.