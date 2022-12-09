Commonwealth boss: Global economy losing Sh184trn to GBV annually

The global economy is losing $1.5 trillion (about Sh184 trillion) yearly to sexual and physical violence against women and girls, according to Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland.

Ms Scotland revealed the figures during a gathering of high commissioners, survivors, business leaders and women’s rights campaigners, hosted by the Commonwealth Secretariat to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls.

“Around the world, women and girls are suffering from lifelong trauma due to physical and sexual violence. Yet this cruel reality is preventable. Each one of us must choose to take personal responsibility to bring an end to this hidden pandemic,” said Ms Scotland.

The Commonwealth boss termed gender-based violence morally wrong and economically destructive.

“The consequences of violence, such as burdened health services and lost productivity, affect all of us. No one should say violence against women is not their business. Now is the time for coordinated action at the individual, community and national levels to put out the wildfire of violence and sow seeds of lasting peace for all,” she added.

Personal responsibility

She made an urgent appeal to everyone across the world to take personal responsibility in ending violence against women and girls. She further revealed that in order to reduce violence against women and girls, the Commonwealth has initiated a campaign dubbed Say No More.

The campaign offers a series of culturally sensitive toolkits to businesses, non-profits and grassroots leaders, to engage whole communities in addressing the root causes of violence such as toxic masculinity.

Ms Scotland added that alongside the advocacy, the Commonwealth has launched a pioneering methodology to help countries measure the economic cost of violence and map system-wide responses to bring down cases.

Jude Kelly CBE, the founder of the WOW Foundation, said the Commonwealth’s top-down leadership on this issue shows that it is not afraid to lift the carpet off violations thrown underneath.

“That truthfulness, that candidness and that clarity about a systemic problem will give people the courage and the stamina to move forward,” she said.

Marie-Céline Zialor, Seychelles’ Minister of Youth, Sports and Family, addressing the meeting virtually, highlighted the importance of educating men to deal with their negative emotions.