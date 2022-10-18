Coca-Cola launches empowerment program for businesswomen

Coca-Cola Foundation has partnered with Women in Africa (WIA) to launch an empowerment program for women entrepreneurs in Kenya.

A total of 687 businesswomen have already been enlisted into the one-year Jamii Femme program.

Through WIA’s knowledge partner, Honoris United Universities, the cohort will be equipped with skills in business management and leadership.

Coaches will also be attached to them to support their growth. Further, grants will be availed to them to boost their businesses.

“We are excited to roll out this new initiative as it will play a critical role in accelerating our focus on how we impact women and the communities that we operate in,” said Coca-Cola, East and Central Africa Franchise, Vice President, Debra Mallowah during the launch of the program at the University of Nairobi, last Friday.

The new initiative is an extension of Coca-Cola’s schemes to empower women in Africa.

The multinational beverage company has previously implemented a 5by20 programme, which refers to empowering five million women by 2020 globally.

It managed to empower 800,000 women in Kenya and two million in Africa over a span of five years.

Other alternatives for empowering women entrepreneurs are run by SheTrades in the Commonwealth Kenya, an initiative by International Trade Centre and Women in Technology program by Standard Chartered Kenya, and Strathmore University's business centre @iBizAfrica.

SheTrades not only connects women to the market but also provides them with resources, information, and tools to sustain their businesses. The initiative was launched in April, 2018.

Women running businesses in sectors of textiles and apparel and agriculture including tea, coffee, horticulture, especially avocado, beans and peas can take advantage of the initiative’s benefits.

Those in tourism as well as Information Technology and Business Process Outsourcing are also among the women entrepreneurs targeted by the initiative.