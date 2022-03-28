Coast women to benefit from agribusiness funding

Youth and women in the Coast region who are engaged in agribusiness, can now apply for funding to boost their businesses through a Sh5.1 billion AgriBiz programme.

This is after the European Union (EU), Denmark (Danida), Kilifi County Government and Kenya Climate Innovation Centre (KCIC) launched a Business Incubation Hub (BIH) at the Mtwapa Agricultural Training Centre to support agriculture in the region.

The centre will serve as a one-stop-shop for agricultural support in Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River, Taita Taveta and Lamu counties.

Kilifi governor Amason Kingi, urged youth and women to apply for the funding that will eventually support business start-ups to improve the region’s food security.

“Use this hub to enhance your skills in agribusiness and combat climate change,” said Mr Kingi.

The county boss blamed the below-average rains, currently being experienced, for the food insecurity grappling the region.

KCIC Chief Executive Officer Edward Mungai, said the hub’s programme seeks to support 2,400 women and youth-led agribusiness enterprises across the country.

It will also provide business support services and initial funding to various agriculture value chains, small and medium-sized enterprises and community-based organisations.

Job opportunities

“It will lead to the creation of 20,000 job opportunities. This centre is among the eight such hubs that are being opened countrywide. The support services from the hubs will include training, incubation services, acceleration services, access to capital, provision of mentorship and investor readiness,” said Dr Mungai.

The project comes at a perfect time for a region that has been hit hard by the drastic weather conditions due to the impact of climate change.

Danish Ambassador to Kenya Ole Thonke, asked Coast governors to ensure their administrations put measures to mitigate climate change.